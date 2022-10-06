After being only a virtual event last year, KMXT’s Run the Rock is back.
The menu of runs — 5-kilometer, 10K, half-marathon and marathon — is Saturday, with all but the marathon beginning at Bear Valley Golf Course.
The marathon will feature eight runners and begins the day’s festivities at 8 a.m. on Near Island.
At the golf course, the half-marathon and 10K start at 10 a.m., followed by the 5K at 11 a.m. All races end at Bear Valley.
“It’s back to normal,” race director Pam Foreman said. “We are going to have the barbecue and music — it’s like Run the Rock of the old days pre-COVID
The last in-person race was in 2020. Last year’s race went virtual because of rising COVID cases on the island.
Foreman said marathon runners must be registered and pick up their bibs by Friday at the KMXT studio at 620 Egan Way. Runners for the other races can register by visiting KMXT.org. (if using a cell phone, scroll down to the Run the Rock logo).
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak players and coaches will log a bunch of air miles in October. Starting Friday, the Bears begin a stretch of five straight off-island weekends to finish the season. A sixth weekend is possible if Kodiak qualifies for the 4A state championships.
After this weekend’s Lady Grizzly Invitational Tournament at Grace Christian Schools in Anchorage, Kodiak is at Palmer (Oct. 14-15), Dimond tournament (Oct. 21-22), Kenai (Oct. 27), Soldotna (Oct 28-29) and the Northern Lights Conference Championships in Wasilla (Nov. 3-5).
The matches against Palmer and Soldotna conclude the NLC regular-season. The Bears are 0-4 in conference, dropping home matches to Colony and Wasilla.
At Grace Christian, Kodiak will play pool play sets against Seward (12:20 p.m. Friday), Palmer (1:30 p.m. Friday), Mt. Edgecumbe (2:40 p.m. Friday), Homer (4:25 p.m.), Monroe (7:20 p.m. Friday), Houston (9:05 p.m. Friday), Grace (8 a.m. Saturday) and Colony (9:45 a.m. Saturday).
The top three teams in the two pools slide into Saturday’s platinum bracket, while the rest of the teams will fill out the gold and silver brackets.
The other pool consists of ACS, Barrow, Bartlett, Kenai, Nikiski, Sitka, Soldotna, Su-Valley and Valdez.
SWIMMING
Like volleyball, Kodiak swimming will also finish the season on the road.
The Bears’ stretch of away weekends begins Friday and Saturday at Soldotna with the SoHi Pentathlon and the Soldotna Invitational.
The Pentathlon is a unique event with swimmers completing 50 yards in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, plus a 100-yard individual medley.
After this weekend Kodiak is at the Palmer Invitational (Oct. 14-15), Region III Championships in Palmer (Oct. 27-29) and the state championships in Anchorage (Nov. 3-5).
CROSS COUNTRY
Kodiak wraps up its season Saturday at the Division I state championships at Bartlett High School.
The girls race at 12:45 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:15 p.m.
A state preview will appear in Friday’s Daily Mirror.
