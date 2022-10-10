Throughout the cross country regular season, Kodiak’s boys were known as a pack-running team.
On a muddy course at Bartlett High School, the Bears lived up to that reputation at Saturday’s Division I State Cross Country Championships.
Kodiak’s seven runners were only separated by 31 seconds in a field that contained 80 of the most talented runners in the state.
Unfortunately for the Bears, the pack needed to finish higher in the standings.
Kodiak’s five scoring runners were between 34th and 52nd, netting the hometown squad 8th in the team standings with 168 points.
“Our pack was small and tight but just not quite far enough up,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
Junior Max Robinson was the best of the bunch, placing 34th with a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 50 seconds.
He was followed by Bengt Anderson in 36th (17:51), Miles Grimes in 38th (17:57), Joseph Hatahway in 43rd (18:07) and Joshua Hathaway in 52nd (18:14).
Tyler Holforty in 55nd (18:16) and Jacob Sarnowski in 58th (18:21) rounded out Kodiak’s seven.
“It was definitely cool to see them close together in visual contact the whole race,” Mortenson said. “They were trying. It just wasn’t our day.”
Colony was the clear favorite heading into the meet, and the Knights lived up to the billing by scoring first with 43 points.
Colony swept the top three spots, with Matthew Rongitsch winning in 16:13, followed by teammates Zac Cheyette (16:29) and Tobias Buchanan (16:39).
Before the meet, Mortenson said a handful of teams would jockey for position behind Colony. She was right. Kodiak just happened to be at the back of that group, finishing 15 points behind seventh-place West Valley.
“The harder thing for us is that we were hoping to stack up place-wise better,” Mortenson said.
Former Kodiak runner Nick Hecth — a senior for North Pole — finished 32nd with a time of 17:45.
“He was essentially a part of our pack,” Mortenson said. “It was funny to watch them come around the corner with Nick right in the pack — it made me smile.”
Kodiak’s girls topped North Pole — a team the Bears lost to earlier this season at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park — and Thunder Mountain to finish 9th with 287 points.
“It was fun to see the ladies show up. They were not going for the win today, but they were going for personal bests, and a couple of them got that,” Mortenson said.
Junior Abigail Harver’s 36th-place finish paced Kodiak. She covered the course in 21:54 — about 90 seconds faster than her performance at last year’s state meet.
“She has had great improvement. It has been fun to see her steadily drop time and working hard,” Mortenson said.
Freshman Haiden Holforty was 65th (23:25), Cassidy Foster was 69th (23:47), Hannah McCarthy was 70th (24:26), Oceana Brockman 75th (26:20) and Annie Olsen was 76th (27:10).
“After 10 years for not sending a girls team to state, it is nice to be there for the third time in a row. ... You just can’t take for granted what the advantage it is where the athletes have an eye towards state,” Mortenson said.
Chugiak girls won the team title with 42 points, while the Mustangs’ Campbell Peterson took individual honors with a time of 19:16.
Boys
Team
1. Colony 43; 2. South 69; 3. West 107; 4. Diamond 110; 5. Juneau 119; 6. Eagle River 119; 7. West Valley 153; 8. Kodiak 168; 9. Lathrop 228; 10. Wasilla 258.
Top 10
1. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 16:13; 2. Zac Cheyette, Col, 16:29; 3. Tobias Buchanan, Col, 16:39; 4. Blaise Boyer, Sou, 16:39; 5. Henry Michener, ER, 16:49; 6. Ethan Howe, East, 16:56; 7. Kona Atkins, Jun, 8. Elias Soule, Ser, 9. Damien Borchardt, ER, 17:05; 10. Owen Young, Sou, 17:07.
Kodiak results
34. Max Robinson, 17:50; 36. Bengt Anderson, 17:51; 38. Miles Grimes, 17:57; 43. Joseph Hathaway, 18:07; 52. Joshua Hathaway, 18:14; 55. Tyler Holforty, 18:16; 58. Jacob Sarnowski, 18:21.
Girls
Team
1. Chugiak 42; 2. Juneau 74; 3. South 79; 4. Diamond 106; 5. Colony 134; 6. Soldotna 153; 7. West Anchorage 168; 8. West Valley 179; 9. Kodiak 287; 10. North Pole 302; Thunder Mountain 314.
Top 10
1. Campbell Peterson, Chu, 19:16; 2. Sophia Jedlicki, Sol, 19:36; 3. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 19:47; 4. Etta Eller, Jun, 19:48; 5. Tania Boonstra, Sol, 6. Ida Meyer, Jun, 19:57; 7. Robyn Miller, Sou, 20:04; 8. Rose Conway, Eas, 20:07; 9. Skyler Belmear, Chu, 20:09; 10. Ella Hopkins, Col, 20:17.
Kodiak results
36. Abigail Harver, 21:54; 65. Haiden Holforty, 23:25; 69. Cassidy Foster, 23:47; 70. Hannah McCarthy, 24:26; 75. Oceana Brockman, 26:20; 76. Annie Olsen, 27:10.
