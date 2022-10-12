Nick Carver didn’t waste time picking up his first collegiate swimming victory.
In his second meet, the William Jewell College freshman won the 100-meter breaststroke, touching the wall in 1 minute, 6.25 seconds in Friday’s dual against Maryville in Liberty, Missouri.
He also swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay that won with a time of 1:49.38.
Friday was just a portion of Carver’s busy week with his new team, the Williams Jewell College Cardinals, a Division II school.
The 2022 graduate of Kodiak High School opened his college career with a fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.19) in Thursday’s dual meet at Missouri S&T. Again, he was on the 200 medley relay team that placed fourth (1:40.40).
Carver capped his week with another win, this time in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 1:47.36. In individual events, he was fourth in the 200 breaststroke (2:35.36) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (27.34).
Carver left Kodiak in style, a member of the 2022 boys state championship team, the school record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.26) and the fifth-fastest breaststroker in state history.
Kodiak product Keith Osowski continued the torrid start to his season at Saturday’s Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Open.
The Black Hills University senior scored a ninth-place finish with an 8-kilometer time of 25:40.6, just 20 ticks off his personal-best time. Osowski was sixth on a loaded Yellowjackets team that blitzed the six-team field with 26 points — 30 points ahead of runner-up South Dakota School of Mines.
Osowski has started his final season at the Division II school with a trio of top-10 finishes — he was fourth at the Chadron State Open and sixth at the Gage McSpadden Memorial.
Next for Osowski is the NCAA Pre Nationals on Oct. 22 in Tacoma, Washington.
Gideon Craig posted three solo tackles in Madonna University’s 53-0 loss to the University of Saint Francis Saturday in Livonia, Michigan.
Craig — a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High School — is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore defensive lineman. For the season, Craig has six tackles — four solo — for the 0-8 Crusaders.
Liberty doesn’t lose. The Flames pushed their winning streak to 46 games last week with a victory over Rhode Island (6-0) and a sweep of the University of Massachusetts (4-0 and 5-0).
Kodiak’s Carly Glover contributed two assists in the dominating wins over UMass. Liberty outshot its opponent 115-18 over the two games.
The Lady Flames have next weekend off before returning to the road to challenge two NCAA Division III programs in Pennsylvania, Neumann University (Oct. 22) and Chatham University (Oct. 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.