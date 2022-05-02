Orion Harper is used to competing in the rain. The Kodiak High School senior actually excels when the sun is covered by clouds.
At last season’s cold and wet Division I state track and field championships, Harper unleashed a winning — and personal-best — shot put heave of 50 feet, 8 inches.
That mark pushed Harper to fourth on the school’s all-time boys’ shot put list, behind only Kordell Pillans (55-07.25), Floyd Galloway (53-09.25) and Michael Odell (53-03.25).
Harper proved that he wasn’t a one-hit-wonder in Friday’s and Saturday’s rain-soaked meet with Colony at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The big guy ripped off a toss of 50-01, which ranks him fourth in Division I this season.
“It felt nice,” Harper said. “It was just like state last year. Basically, the only thing that kept me going was adrenaline.”
Harper knows it’s not going to be easy to defend his state title as Soldotna’s Dylan Dahlgren (50-7), Bartlett’s Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar (50-3) and Wasilla’s Eric Kolomeychuk (50-2.5) are also in this season’s 50-foot club.
Only Harper and Naufahu Gaspar, who will be in Kodiak for a May 13-14 meet, were in that club last season.
“A lot of guys popped up around the state and it is going to be harder,” Harper said.
Fine-tuning his form has been the focus of the season’s first month.
“He was struggling a little bit with mechanics, but we just kept working at it,” Kodiak throwing coach Dave Horne said.
April conditions have been less than ideal to throw in.
“You have traction issues. Cold hands. Cold shot,” Horne said. “You got to really push them to stay dry and take care of the shot — that’s what he did last year, and that’s is what made it happen.”
Kodiak is the only team in the state with three shot putters in the top 10 — Mycus Fernandez (42-9.25) and Aron Bautista (41-11) are ninth and 10th, respectively.
Bataustia logged his personal-best mark in Saturday’s downpour that set a Kodiak record for April 30 with 2.08 inches of precipitation. The old record was 1.7 inches, set in 1967.
Fernandez jumped to 13th in the state in the discus with a Friday mark of 120-8, while Harper sits at 18th (117-4).
“We have made big strides in the discus this year,” Horne said. “My young guys are all flying the discs nice and flat ... this is the best bunch that I have ever had in just flying the disc flat.”
Despite the record-breaking rain, there were several other top performances during the two-day meet.
Colony freshman Allyson Carmony clocked a 12.77 in the 100, good for second-best in the state this season.
Her speed helped 11 of the 13 entries in the 100 set personal bests, including Kodiak’s Avie Arevalo (13.22) and Jiselle Blanco (13.50).
Kodiak senior Micah Fields was pushed in the 1,600 by Colony newcomer Matthew Rongitsch to a season-best time of 4:38.55. Rongitsch ran a personal-best 4:39.61. The times rank sixth and ninth in the state.
Rongitsch then paced Kodiak’s Bengt Anderson to a personal-best 10:22.90 in the 3,200. Rongitsch won in 10:07.80.
As for the team wins, Kodiak’s boys 35-29 and Colony’s girls won 38-22.
“Overall, we are so grateful for quality competition that makes the trip out, brings the best out of our team and has a great attitude even with terrible conditions,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
Kodiak is at the Palmer Invite Friday and Saturday.
Friday
Co-ed dual
Boys
100-meter run — 1. Manuel Silva, Kod, 12.16; 2. Ryan Shelden, Col, 12.27; 3. Max Jensen, Kod, 12.57; 4. Gian Saliva, Kod, 12.67; 5. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 12.86; 6. Nathan Zeffery, Col, 13.03; 7. Richmon Incognito, Kod, 13.17; 8. Samuel Sturgis, Col, 13.23; 8. Enrique Silva, Kod, 13.23; 10. Sean Bruno, Kod, 13.41; 11. Kenneth Motton, Col, 13.58; 12. Erik Karutyunyan, Col, 13.68; 13. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 13.94; 14. Fernando Escobar, Kod, 16.13.
400 — 1. Micah Fields, Kod, 55.06; 2. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 56.20; 3. Ruben Fishinghawk, Col, 56.62; 4. Miles Grimes, Kod, 57.54; 5. Elias Litzow, Kod, 59.11; 6. Simon Grimes, Kod, 1:00.11; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 1:00.33; 8. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 1:00.92; 9. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 1:02.13; 10. Ram Caballa, Kod, 1:02.51; 11. Nick Hecht, Kod, 1:05.61; 12. Kenneth Motton, Col, 1:05.69; 13. Max Robinson, Kod, 1:06.98; 14. Paxson Williams, Kod, 1:07.01; 15. Fernando Escobar, Kod, 1:16.01.
1,600 — 1. Micah Fields, Kod, 4:38.55; 2. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 4:39.61; 3. Bengt Anderson, 4:50.07; 4. Nick Hecht, Kod, 4:55.51; 5. Elias Litzow, Kod, 4:55.76; 6. Miles Grimes, Kod, 4:56.56; 7. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 5:07.46; 8. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 5;07.92; 9. Max Robinson, Kod, 5:21.06; 10. Ram Caballa, Kod, 5:23.78; 11. Paxson Williams, 5:40.33.
Swedish relay (100-200-300-400) — 1. Colony (Erik Harutyunyan, Kenneth Motton, Logan Simpson, Braden Imperato), 2:20.98; 2. Kodiak, 2:30.79; 3. Kodiak B, 2:43.71.
Distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600) — 1. Kodiak (Micah Fields, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow, Nick Hecht), 12:20.44; 2. Kodiak B, 12:31.46; 3. Kodiak C, 13:28.00.
Shuttle 110 hurdles — 1. Colony, 1:17.71; 2. Kodiak, 1:21.00; 3. Kodiak B, 1:21.60; 4. Colony B, 1:21.78.
Shot put — 1. Orion Harper, Kod, 50-1; 2. Aron Bautista, Kod, 40-11; 3. Mucus Fernandez, Kod, 40-1; 4. Logan Simpson, Col, 37-3; 5. Carter Richard, Col, 35-10; 6. Tyler Keefe, Col, 34-7; 7. Frank Dorner, Kod, 26-11; 8. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 26-8; 9. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 25-5.
Discus — 1. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 120-8; 2. Orion Harper, Kod, 117-4; 3. Carter Richard, Col, 109-8; 4. Logan Simpson, Col, 103-2; 5. Aron Bautista, Kod, 94-11; 6. Tyler Keefe, Col, 88-1; 7. Frank Dorner, Kod, 85-2; 8. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 75-11; 9. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 70-11.
High jump — 1. Manuel Silva, Kod, 5-2; 2. Ruben Fishinghawk, Col, 5-0; 3. Nathan Zeffery, Col, 4-10; 4. Enrique Silva, Kod, 5-6; 5. Logan Simpson, Col, 4-0.
Long jump — 1. Andrew Essman, Col, 16-9; 2. Manuel Silva, Kod, 16-6; 3. Nathan Zeffery, Col, 15-6.25; 4. Enrique Silva, Kod, 15-5; 5. Sean Bruno, Kod, 14-11.5; 6. Samuel Sturgis, Col, 13-6; 7. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 13-5.25.
Girls
100 — 1. Allyson Carmony, Col, 12.77; 2. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 13.22; 3. Jai’elle Mosby, Col, 13.47; 4. Jiselle Blanco, Kod, 13.50; 5. Denali Anderson-Berghoff, Col, 13.72; 6. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 14.10; 7. Xaida Zellmer, Col, 14.49; 8. Breanna Ewing, Col, 14.53; 9. Aurora Lawson, Kod, 14.72; 10. Oceana Stephens-Favand, Col, 14.86; 11. Payton Callahan, Col, 15.19; 12. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 15.35; 13. Macy Smith, Col, 16.82.
400 — 1. Cassidy Knutsen, Col, 1:06.86; 2. Ayla Baker, Kod, 1:07.31; 3. Allyson Carmony, Col, 1:09.22; 4. Aurora Lawson, Kod, 1:10.49; 5. Payton Callahan, Kod, 1:12.66; 6. Sara Scott, Kod, 1:14.98; 7. Xaida Zellmer, Col, 1:14.36; 8. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 1:16.46; 9. Abigail Harver, Kod, 1:16.80.
1,600 — 1. Ayla Baker, Kod, 6:00.86; 2. Abigail Harver, kod, 6:12.26; 3. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 6:17.11.
Swedish relay — 1. Colony (Monica Bustillos, Isabella Sanchez, Jai’elle Mosby, Andrea Dale), 2:20.98; 2. Kodiak, 2:30.76; 3. Kodiak, 2:30.79; 4. Colony, 2:43.71.
Distance medley relay — 1. Kodiak (Naomi Griffin, Jiselle Blanco, Abigail Harver, Ayla Baker), 15:16.00; 2. Colony, 15:46.00.
Shot put — 1. Jai’elle Mosby, Col, 28-4; 2. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 22-8; 3. Dianne Dela Cruz, Kod, 20-10.
Discus — 1. Dianne Dela Cruz, Kod, 63-4; 2. Jai’elle Mosby, Col, 63-2; 3. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 62-11.
High jump — 1. Tristian Webb, Kod, 4-4; 2. Jai’elle Mosby, Col, 4-4; 3. Oceana Stephens-Favand, Col, 4-9.
Long jump — 1. Alisha Loggins, Col, 13-6.5; 2. Monica Bustillos, Col, 13-6; 3. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 12-10; 4. Oceana Stephens-Favand, Col, 12-7.5; 5. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 11-6; 6. Macy Smith, Col, 10-6; 7. Alexis Schultz, Col, 9-10.
Saturday
Boys
Kodiak 35, Colony 29
200-meter run — 1. Ruben Fishinghawk, Col, 24.96; 2. Ryan Shelden, Col, 25.06; 3. Manuel Silva, Kod, 26.07; 4. Miles Grimes, Kod, 26.36; 5. Gian Saliva, Kod, 26.75; 6. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 27.02; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 27.29; 8. Nathan Zeffery, Col, 27.36; 9. Ram Caballa, Kod, 27.85; 10. Samuel Sturgis, Col, 27.88; 11. Richmon Incognito, Kod, 27.89; 11. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 27.89; 13. Max Jensen, Kod, 27.93; 14. Enrique Silva, Kod, 28.22; 15. Erik Harutyunyan, Col, 28.45; 16. Sean Bruno, Kod, 28.76; 17. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 30.74; 18. Fernando Escobar, Kod, 33.79.
800 — 1. Micah Fields, Kod, 2:11.99; 2. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 2:12.26; 3. Elias Litzow, Kod, 2:12.63; 4. Miles Grimes, Kod, 2:15.43; 5. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 2:20.70; 6. Nick Hecht, Kod, 2:21.89; 7. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 2:25.68; 8. Simon Grimes, Kod, 2:26.80; 9. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 2:30.73; 10. Ram Caballa, Kod, 2:33.04; 11. Max Robinson, Kod, 2:35.46; 12. Paxson Williams, Kod, 2:49.18.
3,200 — 1. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 10:07.80; 2. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 10:22.90; 3. Nick Hecht, Kod, 10:43.54; 4. Elias Litzow, Kod, 10:49.76; 5. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 11:31.01; 6. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 11:59.55; 7. Paxson Williams, Kod, 12:18.84.
300 hurdles — 1. Ryan Shelden, Col, 46.26; 2. Joshua Marquez, Kod, 47.73; 3. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 50.96; 4. Sean Bruno, Kod, 51.36; 5. Samuel Strugis, Col, 56.47; 6. Kodi Swanson, Col, 1:01.09.
400 relay — 1. Kodiak (Gian Saliva, Joshua Marquez, Jacob Sarnowski, Manuel Silva), 51.38; 2. Colony, 52.78; 3. Kodiak B, 57.78.
1,600 relay — 1. Colony (Ruben Fishinhawk, Kenneth Motton, Ryan Shelden, Andrew Essman), 4:00.48; 2. Kodiak, 4:05.54; 3. Kodiak B, 4:40.70; 4. Kodiak C, 4:53.88.
Shot put — 1. Orion Harper, Kod, 47-7; 2. Aron Bautista, Kod, 41-11; 3. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 40-7.5; 4. Logan Simpson, Col, 35-3; 5. Tyler Keefe, Col, 34-6; 6. Carter Richard, Col, 30-6; 7. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 26-7; 8. Derek Ignacio, 22-4.
Triple jump — 1. Andrew Essman, Col, 34-6.75; 2. Manuel Silva, Kod, 33-4.25; 3. Kenneth Motton, Col, 30-5; 4. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 28-8; 5. Samuel Sturgis, Col, 27-2.
Girls
Colony 38, Kodiak 22
200 — 1. Denali Anderson-Berghoff, Col, 28.12; 2. Monica Bustillos, Col, 29.21; 3. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 30.69; 4. Oceana Stephens-Favand, Col, 30.76; 5. Alisha Loggins, Col, 30.98; 6. Merissa Loggins, Col, 31.44; 7. Breanna Ewing, Col, 31.60; 8. Xaida Zellmer, Col, 31.60; 9. Jiselle Blanco, Kod, 31.83; 10. Payton Callahan, Kod, 31.87; 11. Aurora Lawson, Kod, 33.09; 12. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 33.42; 13. Jasmin Samson, Kod, 34.56; 14. Sara Scott, Kod, 34.74; 15. Abigail Harver, Kod, 34.79; 16. Macy Smith, Col, 35.64.
800 — 1. Ayla Baker, Kod, 2:42.24; 2. Madrid Simental, Col, 2:52.77; 3. Aurora Lawson, Kod, 2:53.34; 4. Abigail Harver, Kod, 2:56.99; 5. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 3:12.87; 6. Aliexis Schultz, Col, 3:24.05.
3,200 — 1. Ayla Baker, Kod, 14:02.55.
300 hurdles — 1. Merissa Loggins, Col, 52.59; 2. Jiselle Blanco, Kod, 53.87; 3. Isabella Sanchez, Col, 56.63; 4. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 59.32; 5. Sara Scott, Kod, 1:01.01.
400 relay — 1. Colony (Denali Anderson-Berghoff, Allyson Carmony, Cassidy Knutsen, Xaida Zellmer), 55.06; 2. Kodiak, 59.26; 3. Colony B, 59.36; 4. Kodiak B, 1:02.55.
1,600 relay — 1. Colony (Cassidy Knutsen, Allyson Carmony, Makayla Iddings, Oceana Stephens-Favand), 4:50.66; 2. Kodiak, 5:41.00.
Shot put — 1. Jai’elle Mosby, Col, 26-8.5; 2. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 23-8; 3. Dianne Dela Cruz, Kod, 20-3.
Triple jump — 1. Monica Bustillos, Col, 29-1.5; 2. Sara Scott, Kod, 26-7; 3. Xaida Zellmer, Col, 26-4.5; 4. Oceana Stephens-Favand, Col, 25-1.25; 5. Alexis Schultz, Col, 19-11.5.
