Houston was the top team in the Railbelt Conference. Now the Hawks are the best hockey team in Division II.
Houston claimed its eighth state title in program history — first in seven years — with a 4-2 victory over Palmer in Saturday’s Division II championship game at the Curtis Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla.
The victory was Houston’s 16th of the season. Last year the Hawks went 0-5 in an abbreviated season due to the pandemic. The year before that Houston was 4-17-2.
“We always knew that we were close,” said Houston Coach Lane Styers told the Anchorage Daily News. “We were always right there on the edge. We were a young team, and this year the kids stepped up. My older guys became bigger leaders and younger guys stepped up in key positions.”
Kodiak, a first-year member of the Railbelt Conference lost to Houston 6-1 on Jan. 27.
Houston’s season isn’t done. As the DII champion, the Hawks received an opportunity to play in the Division I state tournament that begins Thursday in Wasilla.
The Hawks (16-5) play top-seeded Wasilla in the opening round.
In other games, No. 4 West plays No. 5 Service, No. 3 Dimond battles No. 6 Chugiak and No. 2 South take on No. 7 Colony.
