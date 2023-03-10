Entering the Northern Lights Conference Championships, second-year Kodiak girls basketball head coach Monica Claridge set her sights on the fourth-place game.
An attainable goal for a rebuilding program playing in a conference that houses the top three 4A teams in the state in ACS, Wasilla and Colony.
The only team standing in the way of sixth-seeded Kodiak reaching the tournament's third day was No. 5 Palmer, a squad the Bears split two games with during the regular season.
Kodiak felt good about its chances, but playing less than 15 hours after an energized effort against No. 3 Colony took its toll on the players.
Palmer earned a spot in the fourth-place game with a 63-41 victory Friday afternoon at Kodiak High School.
The loss ended Kodiak’s season with a 4-15 record.
“We are a really young team and have a bright future ahead,” Claridge said. “We made a lot of progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done. A lot of that work happens in the offseason. We got to commit to putting in the work to make us better. We played with a lot of heart, but we got to increase our basketball IQ.”
Kodiak accomplished a few things to be proud of, like snapping a 21-game NLC regular-season losing skid and scoring 72 points in a game — a feat not even the undefeated 2013-14 team did.
The regular-season victory over Palmer on The Rock was the first time any player on the roster had tasted success against an NLC opponent. It felt good.
“That was really important, especially for the seniors. They had been through a lot of hard, and COVID didn’t help anything, especially being on a remote island,” Claridge said. “They persevered through the hard and played a critical role in starting to turn around a program.”
Friday’s game was decided at the free-throw line, where Palmer went 19 for 26 and Kodiak 10 for 31.
The Bears were able to draw fouls — 23 of them — by getting to the rim but failed to convert the freebies.
“We have to become better shooters to win,” Claridge said. “You don’t become a better shooter by practicing during the season. You become a better shooter in the offseason. We have to put the work in to get over that hump.”
Palmer (4-22) broke open a tied game in the second quarter by taking advantage of Kodiak’s smaller lineup by dominating inside the paint and routinely getting second-chance opportunities. The Moose led 26-15 at halftime and pushed the margin to 44-22 entering the fourth quarter.
Abby Pettit paced four Palmer players in double-figures with 18 points. Theresa Arredla added 14, Maija Huckabay 11 and Larkin Christiansen 10.
Kate Holland and Mizzy Arbues scored 10 points apiece for Kodiak. In her final game for Kodiak, senior Avia Arevalo added eight points.
Palmer (63) — Huckabay 4 3-4 11, Lane 0 0-0 0, Arredla 4 5-6 14, Gust 0 0-0 0, Belk 1 1-2 3, Christiansen 5 0-0 10, Day 0 1-2 1, Hephner 1 0-0 2, Pettit 6 5-6 18, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Downey 0 2-4 2, Mullenburg 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 19-26 63.
Kodiak (41) — Arevalo 2 4-12 8, Sanchez 1 0-2 2, Blanco 1 0-0 3, Holland 3 1-3 10, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 2 4-11 8, Arbuez 4 1-3 10. Totals: 13 10-31 41.
3-point goals: Palmer 2 (Arredla, Pettit); Kodiak 5 (Holland 3, Arbues, Blanco). Fouls: Palmer 23, Kodiak 20. Fouled out: Holland, Blanco, Arredla, Lane.
