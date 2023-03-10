Basketball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak's Serenity Bushell takes a shot against Palmer during a consolation game of the Northern Lights Conference Championships Friday at Kodiak High School. 

Entering the Northern Lights Conference Championships, second-year Kodiak girls basketball head coach Monica Claridge set her sights on the fourth-place game. 

An attainable goal for a rebuilding program playing in a conference that houses the top three 4A teams in the state in ACS, Wasilla and Colony. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.