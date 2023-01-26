Kodiak High’s basketball programs started the 2022-23 season on Nov. 30. Fifty-seven days later, a game — boys or girls — was finally played on The Rock.
The honor of breaking the ice went to the Lady Bears.
The opening minutes of Thursday’s Northern Lights Conference matchup against Colony proved just how pumped Kodiak was to be playing in its den.
An Avie Arevalo layup and a Kate Holland 3-pointer put Kodiak up 5-0 over last year’s fourth-place finisher at the 4A state tournament.
The Bears still held an 8-7 lead three minutes into the game.
“It was beautiful,” Kodiak second-year head coach Monical Claridge said. “I think they were excited to come out and play. If we can bottle that, that would be great. That is what we are capable of.”
The remainder of the game belonged to Colony, spoiling Kodiak’s homecoming.
The first of five 3-pointers from guard Hallie Clark gave Colony a 10-8 lead with 4:35 left in the first and sent the Knights to a 72-29 victory.
Clark — an all-state performer from a year ago — ended with a game-high 23 points and six steals. She did all her scoring in the first three quarters as the Knights led 63-24 entering the fourth.
Center Lalaine Suaava powered in 16 points for Colony, while Emma Hopkins and Morgan Ainsworth each dropped 10 points.
Lakeisha Sanchez and Holland paced Kodiak with six points each. Mizzy Arbues added five points. Jisselle Blanco grabbed nine of Kodiak’s 26 rebounds and swiped three steals.
What changed after the opening three minutes?
“They brought some pressure, and we didn’t handle the pressure,” Claridge said. “We let their shooters get open looks ... and we didn’t stop the ball from going inside.”
It didn’t help that Kodiak played without injured 5-foot-10 Serenity Bushell — the only girl on the roster over 5-3. The Bears also started the second half with leading scorer Arevalo (11.3 points per game) on the bench after the guard got shaken up on a drive to the rim near the end of the second quarter. Meanwhile, Holland, who chases down every loose ball, was saddled with her fourth foul midway through the third.
All that added up to Colony taking control of the game. Kodiak was limited to 10 points in the second half — five each quarter.
The Knights improved to 2-1 in the NLC, 8-3 overall, while the Bears dropped to 0-3, 0-7.
“We have not reached anywhere near our potential yet,” Claridge said. “I think that is exciting for the future. It’s frustrating in the moment.”
Kodiak generated points from the charity stripe, going 11 for 22. The Bears entered Thursday’s game hitting only 41% of their free throws.
“We shot a lot of free throws (in practice) recently,” Claridge said.
The Bears also moved at a swift pace on offense. If there were a shot clock in Alaska for high school basketball, Kodiak would have never been whistled for a violation. Most times, a shot was fired less than 10 seconds into the possession.
“Sometimes I want them to slow it down a little bit more and be more patient on offense to get more open looks than we are getting,” Claridge said. “That is the basketball IQ that we are still working to get.”
Kodiak and Colony close out the two-game series at 6 p.m. today.
KNIGHTS 72, BEARS 29
Colony 18 25 20 9 — 72
Kodiak 8 11 5 5 — 29
Colony (72) — McMahon 3 0-0 6, Shelley 0 0-0 0, Em. Hopkins 2 0-0 4, Alley 4 0-0 10, Settle 0 2-2 2, Ainsworth 4 2-2 10, Clark 9 0-0 23, El. Hopkins 0 1-2 1, Suaava 6 4-7 16. Totals: 28 9-13 72.
Kodiak (29) — Arevalo 2 0-2 4, Sanchez 1 4-8 6, Blanco 1 1-2 3, Holland 2 0-2 6, Nero 0 4-4 4, Enriguez 0 1-2 1, Arbues 2 1-2 5. Totals: 8 11-22 29.
3-point goals: Colony 7 (Clark 5, Alley 2); Kodiak 2 (Holland). Fouls: Colony 18, Kodiak 10. Fouled out: None.
