Ian Rocheleau had his best meet as a freshman for the Northern Michigan University swim team at the three-day Calvin College Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Rocheleau — a state champion swimmer for Kodiak High — made the A finals in a pair of events. He was third in the 100-yard backstroke (49.95) and sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:49.57). In his other individual event, he placed 15th in the 200 individual medley (1:54.48).
Rocheleau was also part of four relays, with the highest being the 200 medley relay that placed seventh (1:31.60).
• In his final meet in 2022, William Jewell College freshman Nick Carver produced a pair of runner-up finishes in a dual meet against Drury Invitational Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
Carver — a 2022 graduate of Kodiak High School — was second in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:06.6) and was part of the runner-up 200 medley relay team (1:46.78). Carver was also eighth in the 50 freestyle (26.10).
William Jewell fell to Drury 133-72.
William Jewell is idle until Jan. 13, when it travels to University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Carly Glover continued her scoring spree for red-hot Liberty University.
The junior right wing tallied a goal and an assist in Liberty’s weekend 10-2 and 8-2 sweep of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.
Over the last five games, Glover has scored six goals, pushing her season total to 11.
Liberty heads into winter break riding a 56-game game-winning streak. The Flames’ next game is on Jan. 19 at Maryville University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.