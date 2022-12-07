Ian Rocheleau had his best meet as a freshman for the Northern Michigan University swim team at the three-day Calvin College Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Rocheleau — a state champion swimmer for Kodiak High — made the A finals in a pair of events. He was third in the 100-yard backstroke (49.95) and sixth in the 200 backstroke (1:49.57). In his other individual event, he placed 15th in the 200 individual medley (1:54.48). 

