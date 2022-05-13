Kodiak Middle School track and field snagged four first-place finishes at the eight-team Teeland Invitational May 6 at Wasilla High School.
Tino Timu dominated the throwing events, winning the boys’ shot put with a heave of 38 feet, 6.25 inches and taking the discus with a mark of 121-11.
Gabriel Kohler clocked a time of 2 minutes, 27 seconds to win the boys’ 800-meter run. He added a runner-up finish in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.
Kohler also teamed with JT Elliott, Luke Schibler and Ernesto Guevarra won the boys’ 1,600 relay in 4:34.
Elliott was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (17.02) and in the long jump (14-3.5).
Mizzy Arbues had a standout meet for the girls, placing third in the long jump (11-5.75), seventh in the 100 (14.63) and was part of Kodiak’s third-place 1,600 relay team (5:19).
Kodiak results
Girls
100 — 7. Mizzy Arbues, 14.63; 9. Desiree Villanueva, 14.66; 41. abby Deleon, 15.86; 74. Lilly Gilmour, 17.51; 76. Lilly McSparron, 18.11.
200 — 4. Desiree Villanueva, 31.73.
400 — 4. Magie Hubert, 1:12; 24. Hannah Anderson, 1:30.
800 — 7. Maggie Hubert, 3:04; 12. Grace McSparron, 3:14; 17. Lilly McSparron, 3:33; 18. Hannah Anderson, 3:36.
1,600 — 11. Lilly McSparron, 7:34.
400 relay — 11. Mizzy Arbues, Lilly Gilmour, Maddie Schibler, Desiree Villanueva, 1:03.76.
1,600 relay — 3. Grace McSparron, Hannah Anderson, Gabby Deleon, Maggie Hubert, 5:19.
100 hurdles — 18. Mizzy Arbues, 20.95; 21. Gabby Deleon, 21.33; 29. Maddie Schibler, 22.05; 55. Lilly Gilmour, 25.86.
Long jump — 3. Mizzy Arbues, 11 feet, 5.75 inches; 8. Maggie Hubert, 11-2; Maddie Schibler, 10-2.75; Lilly McSparron, 7-8.75.
Shot put — Grace McSparron, 23-4.25; Gabby Deleon, 21-11.5; Lilly Gilmour, 18-6.5; Desiree Villanueva, 16-1.75.
Boys
100 — 11. JT Elliott, 13.39; 35. Jude Villaroya, 14.3; 58. Devin Sharratt, 15.33.
200 — 15. Luke Schibler, 29.9; 31. Devin Sharratt, 33.37.
800 — 1. Gabriel Kohler, 2:27.
1,600 — 2. Gabriel Kohler, 5:38; 27. Hunter Wagner, 6:49.
400 relay — 5. Christian Enriquez, Deven Sharratt, Luke Schibler, Ernesto Guevarra, 57.47.
1,600 relay — 1. JT Elliott, Luke Schibler, Ernesto Guevarra, Gabriel Kohler, 4:34.
110 hurdles — 2. JT Elliott, 17.02; 6. Christian Enriquez, 18.16; 15. Hunter Wagner, 19.5.
Long jump — 2. JT Elliott, 14-3.5; 10. Christian Enriquez, 12-2.5; Jude Villaroya, 11-4.75; Hunter Wagner, 9-11.5; Devin Sharratt, 9-9.
Shot put — 1. Tino Timu, 38-6.25; 6. Jue Villaroya, 29-10.75; 7. Gabriel Koehler, 29-9; Luke Schibler, 26-9.
Discus — 1. Tino Timu, 121-11.
