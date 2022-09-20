A golden performance from an all-star player pushed Kodiak volleyball to third place in the silver bracket in Saturday’s West Spiketacular.
The Bears’ senior hitter Kristen Cartens landed on the all-tournament team with her video-game statistics. She led Kodiak with 51 kills in 17 sets, while also piling up 44 digs, 10 service aces, six solo blocks and five block assists.
Jisselle Blanco also had an impactful tournament, contributing 42 kills, 71 digs and nine service aces.
Avie Arevalo led Kodiak in digs with 90, while Alliah Baisa hung a team-high 77 assists and 17 service aces.
After finishing with a 7-5 record in pool play, Kodiak was seeded into the silver bracket. The Bears topped Homer 25-11, 25-11 in the opening round but then were bounced from the tournament with a tough 23-25, 25-20, 17-15 loss to Northern Lights Conference rival Palmer.
Palmer later fell to NLC Wasilla in three sets in the championship match.
In pool play, Kodiak topped Soldotna (25-23, 25-14), Grace Christian (25-18, 28-10) and Seward (25-21, 25-12), split with Chugiak (25-16, 17-25) and lost to state power Dimond (25-15, 25-23).
Dimond beat NLC Colony in the gold bracket championship game, while East Anchorage topped Seward to win the bronze bracket.
Twenty-one teams competed in the two-day tournament.
Kodiak’s junior varsity and C team competed in tournaments in the Mat-Su Valley.
Kodiak’s Krixhanee Diesta and Kamryn Price were named to the junior varsity all-tournament team, while Karen Carstens was placed on the C-squad all-tournament team.
Kodiak is idle until Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 when it hosts Wasilla in the final home matches of the season.
