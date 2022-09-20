VOLLEYBALL

Courtesy of Kodiak High School volleyball

Kodiak’s Kristen Carstens was named to the West Spiketacular all-tournament team. 

A golden performance from an all-star player pushed Kodiak volleyball to third place in the silver bracket in Saturday’s West Spiketacular.

The Bears’ senior hitter Kristen Cartens landed on the all-tournament team with her video-game statistics. She led Kodiak with 51 kills in 17 sets, while also piling up 44 digs, 10 service aces, six solo blocks and five block assists. 

