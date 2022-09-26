The last time legendary Alaska football coach David DeVaughn brought a team to The Rock was in 2017, his third to final season in charge of the Eielson Ravens.
DeVaughn walked off Joe Floyd Track and Field that day with a 24-7 nonconference victory. He returned to Kodiak on Friday and, for the first time in his 22-year coaching career, faced Kodiak in a conference game as the coach of West Valley.
DeVaughn’s team got a boost early — an Eliyah Dominique 78-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff — and spoiled Kodiak’s final home game of the season with a 41-6 Railbelt Conference victory.
With the win, West Valley remains in the hunt for one of the conference’s two Division II playoff spots with a 1-1 conference record, 3-4 overall. The odds of Kodiak advancing to its first postseason since 2013 dwindled as it stands 0-2 in conference, 0-6 overall heading into the final game of the season at North Pole.
“We had to win out to have any impact on the playoff picture,” DeVaugn said. “We were coming in a little wounded, and to see those guys who play those backup roles step up today was nice to see. Hopefully, we got guys at home getting healthy.”
DeVaughn said West Valley left 25 players in Fairbanks, including six starters. But, even with a skeleton crew, The Wolf Pack took the lead 12 seconds into the game and, behind a pair of touchdown grabs from senior Kobe Amio (9 and 12 yards) pushed the margin to 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In his two decades of coaching, Friday marked only the second time DeVaughn has roamed the sidelines at The Floyd. However, the coach with 140 career wins — fourth most in Alaska football history — had a few memorable games against Kodiak when he was at Eielson.
On its way to appearances in the small-school state championship games, Kodiak defeated Eielson in the 2006 (18-13) and 2007 (40-0) semifinals in Fairbanks.
“They were hard-fought games. Those are the fun ones,” said DeVaughn, who racked up five state titles at Eielson before taking the helm at West Valley in 2020.
Kodiak second-year coach Taylor Masterson also has a history with DeVaughn from his playing days with Barrow. DeVaughn recalled one playoff game in Eielson that involved Masterson.
“They had went through two quarterbacks, and he was playing receiver, so they had to put him back there. He was kind of like a swiss-army tool for them. He was a good player and is on the path of being a great coach.”
Masterson confirmed the story.
“I was the only kid who knew everything on offense, so I could look around the huddle and say, ‘you go there, you go there and you go there,”’ Masterson said.
Masterson left Friday still in search of his inaugural win as a head coach. It will come, but changing the culture of a program doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t help that the Bears play in the tough Railbelt Conference that features Lathrop, West Valley and North Pole. Since the start of last season, Kodiak is 0-4 in its new home — the Bears were longtime members of the Northern Lights Conference before the switch.
“We got to get in the weight room and get stronger — that plays a huge part in it,” Masterson said. “You could see across all the games that we have played, guys have been physical, and they have had big bodies.”
West Valley’s defensive line routinely was in Kodiak’s backfield as 34 of the Bears’ 42 rushing plays went for three yards or less — 12 for negative yards. Kodiak did rush for 130 yards, getting jolts from John Ticman and Davon Clark.
Clark toted the ball 11 times for 52 yards — 22 on a nifty second-quarter rush — and 54 of Ticman’s team-leading 64 rushing yards came on a quarterback keeper to the left that he broke for Kodiak’s only score near the end of the third quarter.
Ticman, who is working back from an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2 against Barrow, replaced starting quarterback JR Anderson and led the Bears to five first downs.
The first-half offense struggled to move the ball and put the defense in tough spots. West Valley’s first three scoring drives started on the Bears’ 25-, 26-and 31-yard lines.
“We put ourselves in situations where we are going to get scored on 60 to 70 percent of the time,” Masterson said.
Zaire Stebbins led West Valley’s ground attack with 66 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Dylan Glynn added a touchdown and 50 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Leyton Nield tossed a pair of touchdown passes and 69 yards.
Not having to move the ball far, West Valley only held a 235-130 edge in offensive yards. The Bears’ defense stopped the Wolf Pack on two fourth-down tries inside the red zone.
This was the final home game for Kodiak seniors Marc Barroga, Sean Bruno, Kevin Padilla, Nathan Diesta, Aron Bautista, Wyatt Buck, Wyatt Nolan and Ticman.
“These guys bought in, and they are coming out fighting,” Masterson said. “We are still growing, and I am happy that they stuck around and are mentoring some of the younger guys.”
WOLF PACK 41, BEARS 6
West Valley 20 13 8 — 41
Kodiak 0 0 6 0 — 6
First quarter
WV — Dominique 78 kick return (Emers kick), 11:48
WV — Amio 9 pass from Nield (Emers kick), 3:51
WV — Amio 20 pass from Nield (kick failed), 1:05
Second quarter
WV — Stebbins 7 run (Emers kick), 8:58
WV — Glynn 8 run (kick failed), 1:31
Third quarter
WV — DeVaughn 10 run (Glynn run), 3:58
Kod — Ticman 54 run (run failed), :22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — West Valley: Caron 5-21, Glynn 8-50, Stebbins 11-66, DeVaughn 3-8, Dominique 3-21. Kodiak: Bungay 11-11, Buck 6-5, Anderson 3-(-14), Clark 11-52, No. 3 5-18, Ticman 5-61, Edwards 1-(-3).
Passing — West Valley: Nield 3-4-0-0 — 69. Kodiak: Anderson 0-3-0-0 — 0, Ticman 0-3-0-0 — 0.
Receiving — West Valley: Amio 2-39, Dominique 1-40.
WEEK 7 SCORES
Soldotna 48, Wasilla 14
Homer 46, Nikiski 36
Colony 31, West 17
West Valley 41, Kodiak 6
Bartlett 64, South 43
Juneau 49, Service 32
East 29, Dimond 26
Chugiak 16, Eagle River 14
Lathrop 42, North Pole 8
Palmer 16, Seward 8
Houston 40, Kenai 6
