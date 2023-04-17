Kodiak softball went 3-2 over the final two days of the Sitka Tournament and closed with a 4-3 record.
Kodiak begins Northern Lights Conference play Friday and Saturday against Palmer at Baranof Field.
FRIDAY
KODIAK 6, COLONY 2
Shanoah Spear led Kodiak from inside the circle and at the dish.
On offense, the junior tripled, singled and scored a run. On defense, she fanned five and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Ashyln Bolen singled and scored twice, while Hailee Henslee scored both times she walked.
Danica Howell and Aliesha Miranda doubled.
PALMER 3, KODIAK 2
Statistics were not available for this game.
KODIAK 9, SITKA 3
Kodiak’s offense erupted for 11 hits in Friday’s nightcap win over Sitka.
Spear led the offense with two doubles and a single. Addalina Haagensen and Henslee had two singles as the Bears scored in all four innings.
Howell allowed only two hits in 3 innings. She fanned three.
SATURDAY
KODIAK 6, SITKA JV 0
Spear and Howell fired a two-hit shutout against Sitka’s junior varsity squad.
Kodiak’s two hurlers combined for three punchouts and retired seven straight from the first through the third frames.
Kodiak did most of its damage in the third, scoring four times.
Bolen’s triple in the second and Kate Holland’s single in the third accounted for Kodiak’s only hits. Sitka pitchers walked seven batters.
SITKA 6, KODIAK 4
Kodiak’s four-run first inning didn’t hold up as Sitka rallied for the two-run victory.
Sitka scored one in the third and rallied for the win with five in the fourth.
Kodiak’s first four hitters of the game — Bolen, Haagensen, Henslee and Spear — all scored. The Bears were kept off the scoreboard after that.
The Bears had six hits — a double and triple from Spear, two singles from Bolen and singles from Henslee and Haagensen.
