When Nick Carver graduated, it left a massive hole to fill in Kodiak’s swimming lineup. Carver jettisoned off to NCAA Division II William Jewell College as the Bears’ school record-holder in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.26 seconds.
He held down that event for the past four years. Now, Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau has the daunting duties of finding the Bears’ next breaststroker. Not an easy task.
“Breaststroke is one of those quirky strokes where you don’t get a lot of just mediocre breaststrokers — you are either good, and it clicks, or you are really not so good,” Rocheleau said.
Enter James Berestoff. No pressure, kid.
The junior didn’t swim the individual breaststroke in Kodiak’s opening-season meet against Soldotna at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool but he did hold down the breaststroke leg in Saturday’s 200-yard medley relay. He impressed.
“I knew coming out of last season he had some speed. Hopefully, we can put that speed to test … he had a great split in the medley relay,” Rocheleau said.
Kodiak’s next meet isn’t until Sept. 17 at the Bartlett Invitational in Anchorage. Until then, Berestoff — Kodiak’s top 50 freestyler at last season’s Region III Championships with a sixth-place finish — will be learning the ins and outs of the breaststroke.
“He is naturally just a strong kid,” the coach said. “You can put him in any event. He just has that sheer power.”
Berestoff and company rebounded from Friday’s 50-point loss to Soldotna by edging the Stars by two points in Saturday’s meet. In Kodiak’s defense, the team, on Friday, was missing their three top swimmers — Max Robinson, Jake Sarnowski and Berestoff. They all made their season debuts on Saturday.
The loss was significant, as it ended Kodiak’s winning streak. The Bears finished first in every meet last season and claimed the program’s second state title. However, Rocheleau wasn’t concerned about the loss. Instead, her focus was on getting her new team members experience.
“I don’t put a tremendous amount of weight on dual meets. I would rather see my swimmers post times in every event throughout the course of the season than to pigeonhole them into one event,” the coach said.
That is how she approached the season opener.
“I’m still looking at what my year-end lineup is going to be. It is not as decisive as it maybe was in prior years,” Rocheleau said. “I gave the kids an opportunity to swim in a lot of different events.”
Kodiak’s boys collected wins from Connor Burnside (50 and 100 freestyle), Nate Hicks (100 backstroke), Berestoff (50 free), Cody Hubert (100 butterfly), Sarnowski (500 free) and Robinson (100 backstroke).
Kodiak’s girls flipped-flopped results, dropping Friday’s meet 82-76 and winning Saturday’s showdown 81-69.
Amaya Rocheleau and Morgan Hagen were quadruple winners for the Bears. Rocheleau took first in the 100 and 200 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. Hagen won the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
Kodiak also got wins from Emily Neo (100 butterfly), Alison Narog (50 free) and Lia Jones (100 breaststroke).
“Overall, especially on our girls’ side, they put together some great swims,” Rocheleau said. “On the boys’ side, even our newer swimmers have risen to the challenge at practice and are going to have a lot of confidence coming out of this meet with how they swam.”
Boys
Soldotna 110, Kodiak 60
200 medley relay — 1. Soldotna (Michael Davidson, Max Reese, Nikita Monyahan, Benn Abel), 1:53.61; 2. Kodiak, 2:03.81.
200 freestyle — 1. Benn Abel, Sol, 2:19.13; 2. Gavin Jones, 2:26.37; 3. Isaac Beaver, 2:29.92; 4. Jonathan White, Sol, 2:37.88.
200 individual medley — 1. Max Reese, Sol, 2:14.53; 2. Cody Hubert, Kod, 2:25.46; 3. Michael Davidson, Sol, 2:26.25.
50 freestyle — 1. Connor Burnside, Kod, 25.71; 2. Nate Hicks, 28.96; 3. Oliver Parshall, Sol, 33.03; 4. Aidan Volk-Wall, Sol, 37.97; 5. Brett Haas, Sol, 38.82.
1-meter diving — 1. Derrick Jones, Sol, 151.15 points; 2. Angus Bruce, Kod, 139.70; 3. Theron Glover, 134.50; 4. Noah Coulter, Kod, 125.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Nikita Monyahan, Sol, 58.27; 2. Max Reese, Sol, 1:02.22; 3. Michael Davidson, Sol, 1:13.17.
100 freestyle — 1. Connor Burnside, Kod, 58.94; 2. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 1:09.12; 3. Joe Holt, Sol, 1:18.04; 4. Brett Haas, Sol, 1:32.74.
500 freestyle — 1. Nikita Monyahan, Sol, 5:21.00; 2. Cody Hubert, Kod, 5:38.21; 3. Enoch Frederickson, Sol, 6:03.05; 4. Derrick Jones, Sol, 6:36.04.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Soldotna (Nikita Monyahan, Michael Davidson, Benn Abel, Max Reese), 1:41.15; 2. Soldotna B, 1:51.40; 3. Kodiak, 2:02.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Nate Hicks, Kod, 1:18.77; 2. Jonathan White, Sol, 1:28.64; 3. Joe Holt, Sol, 1:40.69; 4. Aidan Volk-Wall, Sol, 1:55.45.
100 breaststroke — 1. Enoch Frederickson, Sol, 1:17.89; 2. Benn Abel, Sol, 1:23.05; 3. Gavin Jones, Sol, 1:27.15.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Cody Hubert, Nate Hicks, Isaac Beaver, Connor Burnside), 4:14.68; 2. Soldotna, 4:18.03; 3. Soldotna B, 5:40.18.
Girls
Soldotna 82, Kodiak 76
200 medley relay — 1. Soldotna (Heidi Snyder, Tirzah Frederickson, Charisma Watkins, Zoe Burns), 2:10.45; 2. Kodiak, 2:17.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 2:10.50; 2. Heidi Snyder, Sol, 2:12.67; 3. Emily Neo, Kod, 2:22.75; 4. Tiara Goolsby, Sol, 2:48.52.
200 individual medley — 1. Charisma Watkins, Sol, 2:30.31; 2. Lia Jones, Kod, 2:40.11; 3. Zoe Burns, 2:54.49; 4. Sam Coulter, Kod, 3:03.12.
50 freestyle — 1. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 27.14; 2. Alison Narog, Kod, 27.19; 3. Luthien Colliver, Sol, 32.66; 4. Ariel Wheeler, Sol, 35.32; 5. Meg Roberts, Sol, 36.74; 6. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 39.67.
1-meter diving — 1. Abriella Werner, Sol, 172.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Emily Neo, Kod, 1:11.23; 2. Tirzah Frederickson, Sol, 1:12.71.
100 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 56.64; 2. Zoe Burns, Sol, 1:06.99; 3. Sam Coulter, Kod, 1:11.50; 4. Jessica Wilcox, Sol, 1:16.21; 5. Ariel Wheeler, Sol, 1:23.05; 6. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 1:35.87.
500 freestyle — 1. Heidi Snyder, Sol, 6:00.54; 2. Lia Jones, Kod, 6:31.10; 3. Luthien Collver, Sol, 7:06.39.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Sofia Wood, Sam Coulter, Emily Neo, Amaya Rocheleau), 1:53.90; 2. Soldotna, 1:54.40.
100 backstroke — 1. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 1:08.59; 2. Tiara Goolsby, Sol, 1:27.29; 3. Jessica Wilcox, Sol, 1:32.48; 4. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 1:46.61.
100 breaststroke — 1. Charisma Watkins, Sol, 1:17.70; 2. Tirzah Frederickson, Sol, 1:18.00; 3. Sofia Wood, Kod, 1:28.10; 4. Meg Roberts, Sol, 1:33.46; 5. Lindy Glenn, Kod, 1:51.99.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Lia Jones, Sam Coulter, Emily Neo, Morgan Hagen), 4:18.77; 2. Soldotna, 5:09.15.
Saturday
Boys
Kodiak 82, Soldotna 80
200 medley relay — 1. Kodiak (Max Robinson, James Berestoff, Connor Burnside, Noah Coulter), 1:52.73; 2. Soldotna, 1:53.26.
200 freestyle — 1. Nikita Monyahan, Sol, 1:55.49; 2. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 1:59.29; 3. Cody Hubert, Kod, 2:10.29; 4. Nate Hicks, Kod, 2:39.97; 5. Oliver Parshall, Sol, 3:00.00.
200 IM — 1. Max Robinson, Kod, 2:14.55; 2. Enoch Frederickson, Sol, 2:28.58; 3. Benn Abel, Sol, 2:37.89.
50 freestyle — 1. James Berestoff, Kod, 24.11; 2. Connor Burnside, Kod, 25.18; 3. Derrick Jones, Sol, 27.79; 4. Jonathan White, Sol, 30.24; 5. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 31.69; 6. Joe Holt, 33.53.
1-meter diving — 1. Derrick Jones, Sol, 165.90; 2. Theron Glover, Kod, 160.25; 3. Noah Coulter, Kod, 151.80; 4. Angus Bruce, Kod, 147.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Cody Hubert, Kod, 1:11.56; 2. Gavin Jones, Sol, 1:32.38.
100 freestyle — 1. Max Reese, Sol, 53.17; 2. James Berestoff, Kod, 53.41; 3. Nate Hicks, Kod, 1:06.66; 4. Isaac Beaver, Kod, 1:08.98; 5. Jonathan White, 1:10.59; 6. Gavin Jones, Sold, 1:12.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Jake Sarnowski, Kod, 5:37.67; 2. Michael Davidson, Sol, 5:58.32; 3. Benn Abel, Sol, 6:25.05.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Soldotna (Max Reese, Derrick Jones, Benn Able, Nikita Monyahan), 1:40.66; 2. Soldotna, 1:58.07; 3. Soldotna, 2:31.64.
100 backstroke — 1. Max Robinson, Kod, 1:00.90; 2. Nikita Monyahan, Sol, 1:01.78; 3. Enoch Frederickson, Sol, 1:13.38; 4. Michael Davidson, Sol, 1:14.22.
100 breaststroke — 1. Max Reese, Sol, 1:09.11; 2. Connor Burnside, Kod, 1:26.24.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Max Robinson, Cody Hubert, James Berestoff, Jake Sarnowski), 3:41.39; 2. Soldotna, 4:20.73; 3. Soldotna B, 5:56.46.
Girls
Kodiak 81, Soldotna 69
200 medley relay — 1. Kodiak (Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Alison Narog), 2:02.54; 2. Soldotna, 2:09.16.
200 freestyle — 1. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 2:19.55; 2. Lia Jones, Kod, 2:31.94; 3. Luthien Collver, Sol, 2:37.15; 4. Jessica Wilcox, Sol, 2:50.16.
200 IM — 1. Tirzah Frederickson, Sol, 2:31.82; 2. Heidi Snyder, Sol, 2:37.19; 3. Emily Neo, Kod, 2:39.72; 4. Zoe Burns, Sol, 2:50.25.
50 freestyle — 1. Alison Narog, Kod, 26.92; 2. Sam Coulter, Kod, 32.20; 3. Tiara Goolsby, Sol, 34.41; 4. Jessica Wilcox, Sol, 35.41; 5. Meg Roberts, Sol, 36.45; 6. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 39.30.
1-meter diving — 1. Abriella Werner, Sol, 184.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 1:06.01; 2. Charisma Watkins, Sol, 1:10.61; 3. Emily Neo, Kod, 1:12.57; 4. Heidi Snyder, Sol, 1:15.15.
100 freestyle — 1. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 1:03.32; 2. Sam Coulter, Kod, 1:10.55; 3. Ariel Wheeler, Sol, 1:20.07.
500 freestyle — 1. Tirzah Frederickson, Sol, 6:28.08.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Alison Narog, Sam Coulter, Sofia Wood, Morgan Hagen), 1:55.80; 2. Soldotna, 2:21.79.
100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 1:02.99; 2. Charisma Watkins, Sol, 1:16.00; 3. Tiara Goolsby, Sol, 1:27.31.
100 breaststroke — 1. Lia Jones, Kod, 1:22.15; 2. Zoe Burns, Sol, 1:29.64; 3. Abby Flerchinger, Kod, 1:44.50; 4. Luthien Collver, Sol, 1:44.97.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kodiak (Morgan Hagen, Sofia Wood, Emily Neo, Amaya Rocheleau), 4:07.07; 2. Soldotna, 4:07.59.
