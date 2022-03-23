A decisive closing run by South Anchorage ended Kodiak’s chances of snapping a lengthy winless drought at the 4A state basketball tournament.
The sixth-seeded Wolverines scored the game’s final 16 points and turned a close battle into a 52-33 upset over third-seeded Kodiak in a boys quarterfinal matchup Wednesday morning at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The loss — only the fourth this season — sends Kodiak to a consolation game at 12:30 p.m. Friday against the loser of No. 2 Dimond and No. 7 Palmer. South advances to Friday’s semifinal at 6:45 p.m.
Kodiak had high expectations after winning the Northern Lights Conference and entering its first state tournament since 2017 with a 19-3 record. Now — after the program’s 17th straight loss at the state tournament — the Bears must regroup and claw their way back to Saturday’s fourth-place game.
“I think they (the boys) are a little bummed,” longtime Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “I think they know that the period (the fourth) wasn’t as good as it could have been. Overall, the game was not a good flow for them … I’m not sure if the big stage, the big gym or the lights got to them.”
Kodiak scored a season-low and was held to 21 points below its season average. However, the 19-point loss doesn’t tell the story of just how close the Bears were to picking up their first state victory since the 2001 championship game win over East Anchorage.
Kodiak led for moments in the third quarter and only trailed 32-29 entering the fourth. It was 36-33 when South, the runner-up in the Cook Inlet Conference, pulled away with 5:13 left in the game. A Luke Ivanoff bucket triggered a flurry of points for the Wolverines as they pushed the lead to double-digits in a span of two minutes to secure their first state win since winning it all in 2008.
The Bears struggled with the Wolverines pressing defense and were held scoreless for the final 5:32. A slew of turnovers took away any momentum Kodiak had built in the third quarter as the Wolverines held an opponent to less than 33 points for the second straight game. During the regular season, South limited teams to 44 points per game.
“It wasn’t anything that I could put my finger on. I don’t know what happened in the last four and a half minutes of that quarter. It just seemed like we went flat,” Anderson said. “We didn’t recover after the one or two layups they made. Not sure what happened.”
Jackson Krug — named Kodiak’s player of the game — scored 12 points, while Connor Case added 10. The Bears only got scoring from three other players — Frankie Marcelo (5), John Ticman (4) and Shawn Case (2).
South (21-6) got contributions from seven players, led by Alonso Ponce de Leon’s 14 points. Ron Childress, who drilled three first-quarter 3-pointers, added 11 points.
South — a one-point loser to East Anchorage in the Cook Inlet Conference final — scored the game’s first eight points. After that, Kodiak played catch-up for the remainder of the half.
A Shawn Case drive finally put Kodiak on the board with 3:19 left in the first. The Bears — with their trademark “blitz D” — chiseled away at the deficit and only trailed 22-18 at halftime.
Krug opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a fastbreak layup by Connor Case that gave Kodiak its first lead, 23-22, two minutes into the second half.
There would be two ties and four lead changes for the next four minutes. Ticman put Kodiak up for the final time, 28-27, by cutting through the lane and finishing with 2:45 remaining in the third. A de Leon bucket followed 23 seconds later, giving South the lead for good.
“I thought we had the game in hand. We took the lead, and all of a sudden, we didn’t maintain it and took a couple of shots that we probably shouldn’t have,” Anderson said.
The last win for Kodiak at the 4A state tournament was when the Bears edged East Anchorage 55-52 to cap off a perfect 28-0 season. Since that epic moment, Kodiak has lost 17 straight, dating back to 2003.
“We want to win this game on Friday,” Anderson said. “We need to stop that losing streak.”
