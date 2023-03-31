Throughout the years, Kodiak’s storied track and field program has been blessed with high-caliber talent, leading to many individual, relay and team state titles. As a result, it became common for the Bears to enter a new season with a returning champ — sometimes champs — in the stable.
That’s not the case for the 2023 season. But that’s OK. The coaching staff still has the same excitement as they would if Trevor Dunbar, Levi Thomet or Kristi Klinnert — nationally-ranked runners that once donned the blue and gold singlet — were on the team.
“It definitely is not a team where we are returning a championship-defending squad,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “But, we have a lot of exciting prospects and a lot of athletes who have never done it before. Then, you feel like this could do anything.”
Mortenson’s first opportunity to see her squad compete is Friday and Saturday at the Russ Edwards Big C Relays inside The Dome in Anchorage.
“I expect some big jumps from the beginning to end of season,” the coach said. “There are a lot of green athletes who are either trying new events or have already shown in practice that they are already steps ahead of where they were last year. It’s going to be an unpredictable season.”
The girls squad is powered by junior Jisselle Blanco, the only returning girl who qualified for the Division I state meet a year ago. She finished as the 8th-best 300-meter hurdler in the state. She would have also advanced in the 100 hurdles but was disqualified at the Region meet.
“I think she has come back hungry and ready to go after it this year,” Mortenson said.
The coach added that Blanco brings a lot of positive energy to a girls’ team that currently only has 11 athletes.
“She has an incredible work ethic and a can-do attitude. She is ready for anything, whether a workout or a new event. You can’t beat that,” Mortenson said.
Blanco is joined by a pair of her volleyball and basketball friends in senior Avie Arevalo and junior Serenity Bushell. Both girls made the finals at the Region III Championships, Arevalo in the 100-meter run and Bushell in the discus.
The three ladies define the team’s central theme—versatility.
“We have a lot of swiss-army knives. We don’t have a lot of girls, but they can really fit into a lot of different places, which is fun for building relays,” Mortenson said. “We have several girls who can do all four relays. That usually isn’t going to build a state championship team, but it does build a versatile team, and that is fun in a different way.”
The boys have a balanced squad, with showcase athletes in various events. But, like most years with Kodiak, it starts with the distance crew.
Junior Bengt Anderson leads a talented group of long-distance runners. He is coming off a breakout track season where he placed third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 at the Division I state meet. He was also part of the 3,200-meter relay — with returning members Elias Litzow and Miles Grimes — that placed sixth a year after winning it all.
Anderson and senior thrower Aron Bautista are the only returning state individual qualifiers. Bautista placed seventh in the shot put. He will assume the lead position on a throwing team that graduated Orion Harper, who followed his 2021 shot put state title with a runner-up finish in 2022.
Bautista will be challenged in the shot put by freshman Tino Timu, who registered a toss of 39 feet — two feet shy of Bautista’s mark — at last week’s Blue/Gold Meet.
Mortenson also highlighted Gian Saliva (sprints), Manny Silva (jumps), John Ticman (sprints, mid-distance), and the distance runners as athletes the team is counting on to help the Bears improve from their fourth-place showing at last year’s regional meet.
“We have several new throwers. There might be some serious points there again for us. Obviously, we are hoping distance brings some good points for us, and I think hurdling has the potential for some points,” Mortenson said.
March 31-April 1 — Russ Edwards Big C Relays in Anchorage
April 7-8 — Intersquad Pentathlon at Joe Floyd Track and Field
April 14-15 — All-comers meet at Joe Floyd Track and Field
April 21-22 — Grace Christian at Joe Floyd Track and Field
May 5-6 — Palmer Invitational at Palmer High School.
May 12-13 — Bartlett, Chugiak and East at Joe Floyd Track and Field
May 19-20 — Region III Championships in Palmer
May 26-27— Division I State Championships at Palmer
