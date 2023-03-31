Track

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Jisselle Blanco (right) leads the Kodiak girls track and field team into the 2023 season. 

Throughout the years, Kodiak’s storied track and field program has been blessed with high-caliber talent, leading to many individual, relay and team state titles. As a result, it became common for the Bears to enter a new season with a returning champ — sometimes champs — in the stable.

That’s not the case for the 2023 season. But that’s OK. The coaching staff still has the same excitement as they would if Trevor Dunbar, Levi Thomet or Kristi Klinnert — nationally-ranked runners that once donned the blue and gold singlet — were on the team.     

