Kodiak spent last weekend in Anchorage playing its competition in preparation for Monday’s Region III Tennis Championships.
The Bears were swept by all three regional schools — Palmer, Wasilla and Colony — at Alaska Club East in Anchorage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kodiak spent last weekend in Anchorage playing its competition in preparation for Monday’s Region III Tennis Championships.
The Bears were swept by all three regional schools — Palmer, Wasilla and Colony — at Alaska Club East in Anchorage.
The duo of Moeyo Tanaka and Kori Longrich — state qualifiers from a year ago — scored Kodiak’s only victory of the weekend, defeating Palmer’s Elora Baker and Abby Pettit 9-8 (8-6).
Kodiak will see Palmer, Wasilla and Colony at the Region III Championships beginning Monday in Anchorage.
PALMER 4, KODIAK 1
Boys singles — Jack Stoup, Pal, def. Edward Hernaez, Kod, 8-1; Henry Stroup, Pal, def. Aiden Hagle, Kod, 8-1. Boys doubles — Levi Patton-Meyer/Nate Wright, Pal, def. Erik Ostlund/Tandy Ford-Roberts, 8-1. Girls doubles — Moeyo Tanaka/Kori Longrich, Kod, def. Elora Baker/Abby Pettit, Pal, 9-8 (8-6). Mixed doubles — Janessa Caldentey/Gavin Toche, Pal, def. Owen Magnuson/Scout DeVries, Kod, 8-0.
WASILLA 4, KODIAK 0
Boys singles — Hudson Mobley, Was, def. Edward Hernaez, Kod, 8-2. Girls singles — Josie Peace, Was, def. Alexia Francisco, Kod, 8-2. Girls doubles — Veronkia Kirlova/Sarah Palmer, Was, def. Moeyo Tanaka/Kori Longrich, Kod, 8-5. Mixed doubles — Elic Cox/Livia Breshears, Was, def. Owen Magnuson/Scout DeVries, Kod, 8-0.
COLONY 7, KODIAK 0
Boys singles — Austin Bunch, Col, def. Edward Hernaez, Kod, 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Richardson, Col, def. Aiden Hagle, Kod, 6-1, 6-0. Boys doubles — Austin Chrishanson/Matthew Crawford, Col, def. Erik Ostlund/Tandy Ford-Roberts, Kod, 6-0, 6-1. Girls singles — Isabella Drenelas, Col, def. Alexia Francisco, 6-1, 5-7 (10-4); Lyndsey Payne, Col, def. Sam Eufemio, Kod, 6-0, 3-6 (10-3). Girls doubles — Brianna Littlechief/Merissa Loggins, Col, def. Moeyo Tanaka/Kori Longrich, Kod, 6-0, 6-1. Mixed doubles — Chase Coombs/Isabella Drnelas, Col, def. Owen Magnuson/Scout DeVries, Kod, 6-1, 6-1.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.