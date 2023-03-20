Four schools captured state basketball titles Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Four schools captured state basketball titles Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
2A BOYS
Ninilchik was on The Rock the first week of March and showed it had the moxy to repeat as state champions.
Sparked by a 20-0 run, Ninilchik cruised to a repeat state title with a 66-52 victory over Point Hope.
Colvin Moore led Ninilchik with 21 points. Moore combined for 38 points in two close losses to Kodiak.
Point Hope was up 28-17 before Ninichik’s decisive run that started in the second quarter and spilled into the third quarter.
Ninilchik capped the season with a 23-5 record — with all five losses against 3A and 4A teams.
Joelian Lane led Point Hope (16-7) with 13 points.
1A BOYS
Ethan Kadake erupted for 31 points — 11 in the second quarter — to lead Kake to a 67-49 victory over Aniak in the 1A title game.
Kake completed a 24-0 season and won its first state title since 1987.
Ryan Steeves paced Aniak with 19 points.
2A GIRLS
Point Hope continued its domination of the 2A classification by taking down Metlakatla 55-33 in the title game.
Saturday’s title was the fourth for Point Hope since 2018.
Point Hope (19-3) sophomore Jennifer Nash scored 20 points. Bree Chavez led Metlakatla with 15 points.
1A GIRLS
Emily Ross poured in a game-high 16 points to lead Lumen Christi to a 32-30 victory over Shaktoolik in the 1A title game.
Lumen (23-5) led by double-digits with five minutes left and withstood a late rally by Shaktoolik to win its first 1A state title.
