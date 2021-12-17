Kodiak High School’s basketball programs opened the 2021-22 season against Nome in two different tournaments in Anchorage.
The boys romped the Nanooks 74-37 at the 41st Service Tip-off Tournament.
The girls were edged by Nome 34-28 at the Lumen Christi Invitational.
BOYS
Senior Jackson Krug dropped a game-high 18 points to pace a trio of Kodiak players in double figures.
Senior Frankie Marcelo tallied 12 points, while junior Connor Case went for 11 points.
Ten of Kodiak’s 12 players reached the scoring column as the Bears led by double figures for most of the game.
Kodiak plays Service in a 5:45 p.m. semifinal today. The Cougars destroyed Tok 61-24.
Today’s winner advances to Saturday’s championship game at 3:30 p.m. The loser plays for third place at 1:30 p.m.
Jade Greene paced 3A Nome with four 3-pointers and 14 points. The Nanooks drilled eight long balls, while the Bears converted on five — two each by Krug and Shawn Case.
GIRLS
A slow start prevented Kodiak from winning its season opener.
After only netting four points — all on free throws — in the first half, Kodiak exploded for 24 second-half points.
Sophomore post Serenity Bushell led the attack with eight points. Beatrize Gumtang added five, while Avie Arevalo and Anastasia Solomon each scored four.
After allowing 11 points in the first quarter, Kodiak’s defense clamped down and held Nome scoreless in the second.
Nome led 11-4 at intermission and 23-16 after the third period.
“We had a lot of good looks at the basket but struggled to put it in,” Kodiak co-head coach Taylor Masterson said. “We played solid defense, just needed to secure a few more rebounds.
“Overall, the girls are in good spirits as we had a competitive first game.”
Kodiak plays host Lumen at 5 p.m. today.
BOYS
BEARS 74, NANOOKS 37
Nome 8 6 13 10 — 37
Kodiak 12 13 15 24 — 74
Nome (37) — O’Connor 2 0-0 5, Greene 5 0-0 14, Martinson 0 0-0 0, Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Haneboth 1 0-0 3, Booth 1 0-0 2, Hogendorn 0 0-0 0, Cross 2 0-0 5, Gregg 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 1-2 37.
Kodiak (74) — Holland 0 0-1 0, J. Ticman 3 2-2 8, Valdez 2 0-0 4, C. Case 5 0-0 11, Krug 8 1-1 18. S. Case 3 1-1 9, L. Dela Cruz 0 2-2 2, Marcelo 6 0-0 12, Mullan 2 0-0 4, K. Ticman 1 0-0 2, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 5-7 74.
3-point goals: Nome 8 (Greene 4, O’Connor, Schaeffer, Hanenboth, Cross); Kodiak 5 (Krug 2, S. Case 2, C. Case). Fouls: Nome 8, Kodiak 7. Fouled out — none.
GIRLS
NANOOKS 34, BEARS 28
Nome 11 0 12 11 — 34
Kodiak 2 2 12 12 — 28
Nome (34) — Gray 1 1-4 4, Lie 3 0-0 8, Walerts 0 0-0 0, Nichols 6 1-3 13, Knodel 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 3-6 9, Marble 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-13 34.
Kodiak (26) — Arevalo 2 0-0 4, Sanchez 0 0-1 0, Blanco 1 0-0 2, Holland 1 1-2 4, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 0 1-2 1, Bushell 2 4-4 8, Gumtang 2 1-1 5, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 1 2-6 4, Spear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-19 28.
3-point goals: Nome 3 (Lie 2, Gray); Kodiak 1 (Holland). Fouls: Nome 15, Kodiak 14. Fouled out — none.
