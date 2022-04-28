In the eight-year history of Kodiak High soccer, there has never been a mid-week game played on The Rock.
Until Thursday.
Houston’s girls continued their promising start to the 2022 season with an impressive 10-1 Northern Lights Conference victory over Kodiak at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
A big reason why the Hawks moved to 2-0 in the NLC, 3-1 overall was the play of Brooke Spain. The sophomore striker scored a hat trick, punching in goals in the 11th, 52nd and 68th minutes.
“That young lady has some wheels. She has some speed,” Houston fourth-year coach Heather Fortune said.
Spain was just one of six players to net goals for Houston. Madalynn La Fay and Anna Whitted added two goals apiece.
Houston hasn’t won many games over the past few years, but with a roster stocked with talent, the Hawks are pushing for the program’s first trip to the Division II state tournament.
“I feel like I really have a great group of athletes who have had some opportunities to develop their skill,” Fortune said. “Fingers crossed. We are doing great things this year.”
Houston controlled possession on Thursday and took a 3-0 lead in the first 16 minutes of the contest.
The Hawks led 4-1 at halftime and added six second-half goals to move to 5-2-1 all-time against Kodiak, which debuted as a program in 2015.
“We had some girls that read the field really well and was able to see what was going on,” said Fortune, who complimented Kodiak for playing with heart throughout the entire game.
Kodiak (0-3 NLC, 0-3 overall) got on the board in the 21st-minute when sophomore Andrea Quaimbao scored in her first prep game. The goal was Kodiak’s third of the season — two more than it had in six games last season.
“The kids were super excited about that,” Kodiak first-year coach Kathy Simpler said.
The Bears had a full roster, unlike in Kodiak’s season-opening matches against Redington two weeks ago. That gave Simpler the luxury of rotating players throughout the 80-minute contest.
“Overall, they did a great job of working together,” the coach said.
Kodiak strung together several runs in the second half that kept the hometown crowd glued to the action.
“We felt the love here tonight with the (Kodiak) boys team and with folks in the stands cheering us on. It was nice for them to come out and support us,” Simpler said.
The two-game conference series concludes at 7 p.m. today. It will be the final home game for Kodiak senior Audrey Lonheim.
