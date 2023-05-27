Kodiak’s bats showed up in Saturday’s Southcentral Conference championship game against Palmer.
The Bears blasted 16 hits - six doubles - in clinching the program’s first conference title since 2011 with a dominating 14-4 five-inning victory at Coral Seymour Ballpark in Kenai.
Kodiak, Palmer and Kenai - the tournament’s third-place finisher - snagged the conference’s three automatic berths to the Division II State Championships that begins June 1 in Wasilla.
This is Kodiak’s first SCC title since the conference went to Division II in 2021. Kodiak’s last title in 2011 was when there was one classification in Alaska.
Before the team left Kodiak for the Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak head coach Jason Fox and assistant coach Shawn Walton toured the school to look at the history of Kodiak baseball. The players knew it had been over a decade since the Bears stood atop the region.
“We’ve been mentioning the year 2011 a lot this last week,” Fox said. “We always have a goal, and it was cool to have that come to fruition here this weekend. They were working really hard and knew that it hadn’t been done for Kodiak in a while.”
Ending the drought was a team effort. Everybody in Kodiak’s starting lineup registered a base knock in the championship game, with the top four - Alex Holland, Malaki Olson, Hunter Williams and Tyler Christiansen - combining for nine hits, eight RBIs and nine runs scored.
Christiansen continued his hot hitting during the tournament by going 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. That production came a day after the senior second baseman drove in five on a pair of doubles.
“When he catches fire and gets real aggressive in there, he can hit the ball with some power. … That was two big back-to-back games,” Fox said.
While the top of the order was getting on base, freshman Jeremy Mahle ensured they scored. The No. 8 hitter went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Holland and Williams each had two hits, a double and two runs scored, while Olson was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI.
Jon Flerchinger doubled, drove in a run, scored twice and drew three of his team’s seven walks.
Kodiak took the drama out of the game early. Senior Hunter Williams struck out the side in the top of the first inning, followed by seven runs in the Bears’ half of the frame.
“That was a pretty impressive way to start a baseball game in a region championship,” Fox said. “Striking out the side in the first inning and coming out with seven runs was the difference in the game.”
That was more than enough runs for Williams, who was not his dominant self. A week ago, Williams fanned nine Palmer batters and walked none in a 4-2 victory that clinched Kodiak the No. 1 seed for the tournament.
On Saturday, the hard-throwing right-hander needed 100 pitches to navigate five innings. He walked seven, struck out four and allowed three hits on a soggy day in Kenai.
In the second, he walked in three runs, which trimmed Kodiak’s lead to 7-3. That was as close as Palmer - the 2021 SCC champions - would get.
“It wasn’t a great day to pitch for anybody, really,” Fox said. “The mound was a little sticky, and he had just played a couple of real hard baseball games. .. He found it in the fourth and the fifth, after the second and third were a little bumpy with a few base runners. Otherwise, he was in the zone all day with all three of his pitches.”
Williams’ two-run double in the fifth evoked the mercy rule and triggered a celebration on the diamond.
Kodiak didn’t disappoint as the No. 1 seed in the rain-shortened tournament. Thursday’s opening round was canceled because of rain. That condensed the tournament to two days.
That didn’t bother the Bears. Kodiak took out Redington 14-4 and Kenai 11-3 in Friday’s action to earn its second trip to the SCC title game in three seasons.
Kodiak was the No. 1 seed in 2021 and lost to Palmer 8-7 in the championship game. This time, the Bears finished the deal.
