The Kenai Twins sent a pair of Kodiak pitchers to the hill to face Juneau in Tuesday’s American Legion baseball doubleheader in Anchorage.
It didn’t go well for the local kids.
Facing one of the state’s top Legion programs over the last decade, Kenai was swept by Juneau 7-6 and 14-4 in the league twinbill.
Hunter Williams started the first game and was an out away from completing the complete-game victory. That would have been his second complete-game win of the season.
Nursing a 6-5 lead, Williams got Juneau’s first batter out on an infield pop-up. The next batter then singled but was thrown out attempting to steal second.
The rising Kodiak High School senior ran into trouble after that. Following a pair of walks, Owen Mendoza lined a single to right field to tie the game at six.
Williams hit the next batter and was lifted after his 88th pitch. Relief pitcher Gavin Smith got out of the jam, but Juneau tallied a run in the seventh for the walk-off victory.
Williams gave up six runs — four earned — on eight hits while striking out four and walking three.
At the dish, Williams drove in a run on a single, walked twice and swiped a bag.
Olson didn’t make it out of the second inning in the second game.
The rising KHS junior was tagged for nine runs — eight earned — on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked three.
Williams had one of Kenai’s five hits — a double — and scored a run.
Juneau put the game away with a 12-run second inning.
Kenai dropped to 4-4 in league, 6-6 overall. On Friday, the Twins play North Pole in a league doubleheader that begins at 1:30 p.m. in Anchorage.
MONDAY
Kenai started its swing in Anchorage with a 22-5 league victory over Ketchikan.
After Ketchikan cut Kenai’s lead to 8-5, the Twins erupted for 14 runs in the seventh inning to seal the victory.
Williams went 3 for 5 with a double, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
He pitched the sixth inning and gave up one run on two hits while punching out two and walking two on 29 pitches.
