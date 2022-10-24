Volleyball

Courtesy of Kodiak High School volleyball

Kodiak’s Kristen Cartsens (fourth from left) was named to the all-tournament of the Dimond/Service Tournament. 

A week after catching fire against Palmer, Kodiak volleyball remained hot at the Dimond/Service Tournament over the weekend in Anchorage. 

The Bears tied for fifth with Chugiak in the gold bracket — the best of three brackets.

