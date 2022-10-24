A week after catching fire against Palmer, Kodiak volleyball remained hot at the Dimond/Service Tournament over the weekend in Anchorage.
The Bears tied for fifth with Chugiak in the gold bracket — the best of three brackets.
A week after catching fire against Palmer, Kodiak volleyball remained hot at the Dimond/Service Tournament over the weekend in Anchorage.
The Bears tied for fifth with Chugiak in the gold bracket — the best of three brackets.
Kodiak opened with 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 loss to 3A Kenai but rebounded to knock out Service 25-16, 25-15.
The Bears’ run ended with a 25-22, 25-22 loss to Southeast Conference’s Thunder Mountain, which ended up fourth after losing to Kenai. The Kardinals placed third.
Kodiak was represented on the all-tournament team by Kristen Carstens. The senior outside hitter registered a team-high 42 kills in 13 sets played. She added 29 digs, 11 service aces and 5 block assists.
The two-day tournament started with pool play sets. Kodiak went 4-4 to place second in its pool. The Bears swept Homer (25-18, 26-24), split with Lathrop (23-25, 25-9) and East Anchorage (17-25, 25-16), and lost to West Anchorage (25-20, 25-23).
In 15 sets, Jisselle Blanco picked up 32 kills, 62 digs and 11 aces.
Serenity Bushell tallied 22 kills and 14 digs. Setter Alliah Baisa led the Bears with 80 assists, while Brittney Llorente paced the squad with 81 digs.
A week ago, Kodiak earned its first Northern Lights Conference victories of the season by sweeping Palmer.
Kodiak (2-4 NLC) concludes the regular season with matches at Kenai (Thursday) and Soldotna (Friday and Saturday).
The NLC Championships begins Nov. 3 at Wasilla.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Kodiak placed third in the consolation of the junior varsity gold bracket with a 1-2 record.
The Bears opened bracket play with losses to Chugiak (25-22, 25-18) and Dimond (25-12, 25-14). The hometown ladies recovered with a 25-23, 25-18 victory over Homer.
In pool play, Kodiak swept Grace Christian (20-10, 20-4) and Lathrop (20-9, 20-15), and lost to West (20-17, 20-12) to finish second and advance to the gold bracket.
