Kodiak’s girls basketball team ended the Lumen Christi Invitational on high note — a 33-26 victory over Birchwood Christian on Saturday.
The Bears secured their first win of the season by holding 1A Birchwood to one point in the fourth period. That enabled Kodiak to overcome a 25-20 deficit.
Anastasia Solomon led the comeback with five of her game-high 13 points coming in the final quarter.
Hannah Nero chipped in five points, while Marielle Mangrobang added four.
In Friday’s game, Kodiak fell 36-27 to host Lumen.
Bushell paced Kodiak with nine points, while Kate Holland and Beatrize Gumtang each pumped in six points.
Lumen led 23-19 heading into the final quarter.
Kodiak (1-2) begins the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27 at Kodiak High School.
Saturday
KODIAK 33,
BIRCHWOOD 26
Birchwood 3 10 12 1 — 26
Kodiak 3 7 10 13 — 33
Birchwood (26) — Phillips 4 4-9 12, E. Buyse 2 1-5 5, Brisson 1 1-2 3, Weihrich 0 2-2 2, M. Buyse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 8-18 26.
Kodiak (33) — Arevalo 0 0-0 0, Blanco 1 0-2 2, Holland 1 0-0 3, Nero 2 0-0 5, Mangrobang 2 0-0 4, Bushell 1 1-4 3, Gumtang 0 1-3 1, Solomon 5 3-5 13. Totals: 13 5-14 33.
3-point goals: Birchwood 0; Kodiak 2 (Nero, Holland). Fouls: Birchwood 13, Kodiak 16. Fouled out — M. Buyse.
Friday
ARCHANGES 36,
BEARS 27
Kodiak 4 10 5 8 — 27
Lumen 3 12 8 13 — 36
Kodiak (27) — Arevalo 0 0-2 0, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Blanco 0 0-2 0, Holland 2 1-2 6, Nero 1 0-0 2, Mangrobang 1 0-1 2, Bushell 3 3-8 9, Gumtang 2 1-2 6, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 1 0-0 2, Spear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-17 27.
Lumen (36) — Grubba 5 1-3 11, Ross 4 4-8 12, S. Warren 0 1-2 1, A. Warren 0 4-10 4, Estrbrock 0 0-0 0, Turner 2 0-0 4, Renfro 2 0-0 2. Totals: 12 10-23 36.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (Holland, Gumtang); Lumen 0. Fouls: Kodiak 15, Lumen 19. Fouled out — Mangrobang, Turner.
