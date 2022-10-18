On a cold day with snow on the field, Lathrop and Homer hoisted trophies after winning high school state football titles Saturday at Service High School in Anchorage.
Meanwhile, Juneau and Colony punched tickets to this weekend’s Division I state championship game.
For the second straight season, Lathrop defeated Soldotna 21-18 in the Division II state championship game.
The victory was Lathrop’s third in a row over Soldotna and pushed the Malemutes’ winning streak to 17 games, dating back to last season. The Stars had won eight consecutive state titles before the Malemutes’ run to the top.
Lathrop finishes with a 10-0 mark, while Soldotna ends with a 9-1 record.
“What a great, fun game to be a part of with a great program over there,” Lathrop head coach Luke Balash told the Peninsula Clarion. “I think at the end, they said we were the favorites, but I really think of them as favorites every time they step on the field.”
Soldotna outgained Lathrop 348-312 and won the turnover battle (3-0) but gave up a 90-yard touchdown run to Tyler Clooten and were denied at the goal line at the end of the first half.
Lathrop sealed the win by recovering an onside kick with 1:01 remaining in the game.
“Our defense did well enough to give us a chance to win but offensively we didn’t match that,” Soldotna head coach Galen Brantley Jr. told the Peninsula Clarion. “They were more physical than us. We were just off balance calling plays. We had some fumbled snaps and false starts, and when yards are hard to come by, 5 yards is a lot.”
Clooten ended with 192 yards on 14 rushes, which included the controversial 90-yard run where it appeared he was tackled for no gain but then jumped up and sprinted for the score that gave Lathrop a 12-0 lead.
Homer started the season with a 12-point victory over Kodiak. On Saturday, the Mariners won the school’s first state football title with a 22-20 upset over previously-undefeated Houston.
How big was the upset? Homer lost to Houston 46-0 during the regular season. The Mariners rebounded and won when it mattered the most.
“We are proud of that feat, that we were able to do that,” Homer head coach Justin Zank told KTUU. “More importantly, that is a loss that we got back from earlier in the season when we played them in Week 2 and lost 46-0. That means a little bit more getting that win back.”
Houston cut Homer’s lead to 22-20 with a late touchdown. Homer recovered the onside kick, but fumbled with less than a minute left. The turnover didn’t hurt, as the Mariners’ defense stopped Houston on its final four plays to seal the victory.
Homer quarterback Carter Tennison, who didn’t play in the regular season game, scored two touchdowns. The Mariners finished with a 7-2 record.
Juneau (10-0) and Colony (9-2) will collide in the Division I state championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Service High School.
Juneau wiped out East Anchorage 39-6, while Colony got seven touchdowns from Jack Nash to outlast Bartlett 46-33.
