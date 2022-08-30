Kodiak High School volleyball rarely gets to square off against Cook Inlet Conference teams on The Rock.
Kodiak High School volleyball rarely gets to square off against Cook Inlet Conference teams on The Rock.
Nearly all of the Bears’ encounters with Anchorage schools happen at off-island tournaments. Friday was different.
Kodiak hosted Service in a noconference match. And it went the distance.
The Cougars — coached by former University of Alaska Anchorage star setter Morgan Hooe — rallied from the brink of defeat to top Kodiak 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10).
Longtime Kodiak bench boss Amy Willis was thrilled to see her squad go toe-to-toe against a CIC team, a premier 4A conference. That bodes well for the outlook of the season.
“I am feeling very positive about where we are and where we will be in our region and what we can do,” she said. “I thought they did a great job of figuring it out and adjusting quickly.”
Kodiak’s and Service’s programs are becoming best buds. The Cougars visited the island in 2021 for a tournament that also included Houston. Service beat Kodiak in the best-of-3 championship game.
“I like her (Hooe), and she likes us, and she likes it here,” Willis said. “We got connected with Morgan years ago when she was at UAA and she did camps with us. She just fell in love with the place.”
While Hooe was coaching her team to a thrilling comeback, her UAA assists record was being eclipsed by Ellen Floyd — the granddaughter of Kodiak icons Joe and Carolyn Floyd and the daughter of Scott Floyd.
Floyd — a product of Pensacola, Florida — had 50 assists in Friday’s win over Point Loma and added 39 more in Saturday’s victory over Pittsburg State. She now has 3,973 assists to Hooe’s 3,290.
“I did see that, but I didn’t mention that to her (Hooe),” Willis joked. “It’s super exciting. I know who she (Floyd) is, but I don’t know her. We should try to figure out how to get her here.”
After dropping Friday’s first set, Kodiak strung two victories together and was on the cusp of knocking off Service.
“The first set, we had some nerves, but the second set, we came out with some really great serving and got our feet underneath us,” Willis said.
Service took the final two sets. This was Kodiak’s first official match of the season after last week’s mini-tournament with Redington.
“I think we were tired,” Willis said. “That was our first match. We have been playing little chunks.”
Kodiak’s Kristen Carstens stuffed the statistical sheet. The powerful senior had 21 kills, 28 digs and three service aces. She was everyhere.
Junior Serenity Bushell added 12 kills for Kodiak Brittney Llorente dazzled with 50 digs. Alliah Baisa recorded 31 assists.
Saturday’s play featured Service and Kodiak and junior varsity players mixing together for matches. That format was created because Service’s schedule was maxed out.
“It would have been fun to do another match, but now our junior varsity is involved — more touches for everybody.”
Kodiak is idle this week before hosting Colony for Northern Lights Conference matches Sept. 9-10.
