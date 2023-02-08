The girls of the Northern Lights Conference are queens of the state.
The top three teams in Alaska’s 4A classification can be found in the NLC. According to Maxpreps.com, ACS is ranked first, followed by Wasilla and Colony. The three teams are a combined 32-6 this season.
Half of the conference was at last weekend’s Lady Lynx Tournament at Dimond High School. Wasilla grabbed the title with a championship game victory over Colony. Before the tournament, ACS handed Wasilla its only loss of the season.
The girls portion of the NLC Championships will be fun to watch. Lucky for us, that tournament is being held on The Rock March 9-11.
Colony (11-4 overall, 4-0 conference) — The Knights are amid a light schedule — they did not play last week and have only one game this week. That will change. Colony has four games next week.
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday).
Wasilla (8-3, 4-0) — Wasilla nabbed a vital conference victory over ACS (78-66) last week but also had its five-game winning streak snapped with two losses at Ketchikan (83-62 and 70-68).
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday) and East Anchorage (Saturday).
ACS (9-8, 2-2) — ACS went 1-1 last week, beating 3A Valdez (51-41) and losing a conference tilt to Wasilla (78-66).
Up next: Palmer (Wednesday).
Kodiak (6-6, 1-3) — The Bears pushed their overall record to .500 with three victories in Fairbanks — two against 3A Hutchison (60-9 and 62-12) and Lathrop (55-44).
Up next: Service (Thursday), Palmer (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna (4-12, 1-5) — The Stars won their only game last week over 3A Homer (61-37).
Up next: Nikiski (late Tuesday).
Palmer (1-13, 0-2) — Palmer picked up its first victory of the season last week, beating Bethel (48-38). The Moose started the trip to Bethel with a 75-70 loss.
Up next: ACS (Wednesday) and Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
ACS (11-2 overall, 3-0 conference) — The first conference showdown of the season between ACS and Wasilla went to the Lions 62-49. ACS then flirted with a 100-point game in a nonconference victory over Valdez (89-18).
Up next: Palmer (Wednesday) and Lathrop (Thursday).
Wasilla (10-1, 3-1) — With ACS not in the field, Wasilla won last week’s Lady Lynx Tournament at Dimond High School. The Warriors took out Ketchikan (60-25), Dimond (50-36) and conference foe Colony in the finals (??).
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday) and at Valdez Tournament (Thursday-Saturday).
Colony (11-3, 3-1) — The Knights’ run to runner-up at the Lady Lynx Tournament included wins over West Valley (52-25) and Juneau (52-34).
Up next: Wasill (late Tuesday).
Soldotna (6-9, 2-3) — Soldotna picked up a victory over 3A Homer (39-20) last week.
Up next: Nikiski (late Tuesday) and at Lumen Christi Tournament (Thursday-Saturday).
Palmer (2-12, 0-2) — Palmer’s losing skid reached 10 games with losses to Dimond (53-39), Ketchikan (44-36) and Lathrop (47-35) at the Lady Lynx Tournament.
Up next: ACS (Wednesday) and Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
Kodiak (0-8, 0-4) — The Bears were idle last week.
Up next: Palmer (Friday and Saturday).
