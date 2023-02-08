The girls of the Northern Lights Conference are queens of the state. 

The top three teams in Alaska’s 4A classification can be found in the NLC. According to Maxpreps.com, ACS is ranked first, followed by Wasilla and Colony. The three teams are a combined 32-6 this season. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.