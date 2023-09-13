Kodiak’s first trip to the state Special Olympics bocce tournament in several years nearly produced gold.
In an epic M3 title match, the duo of Eric Mangrobang and Andy Conway lost their bid for the gold medal on the final toss.
It was that close.
With time running out in the 40-minute “if necessary” game, Mangrobang and Conway entered the final frame holding an 11-8 lead on Tanana Valley. In bocce, the first team to 12 points or the leader when time expires wins.
With one roll left, Tanana Valley had three of its balls closer to the palina — a small yellow ball — than any of Kodiak’s four balls.
That meant the game would be tied and headed to sudden death, or the Interior team would take gold.
The outcome rested on one roll. What drama. Some spectators said the match was more intense than watching the Super Bowl.
Tanana Valley’s partner uncorked a pressure-packed toss that stopped rolling inches from the palina and inside Kodiak’s balls.
A clutch performance that landed Tanana a come-from-behind 12-11 victory Sunday in Anchorage. Both teams wanted it, but only one could get gold.
Mangrobang and Conway earned a trip to the title match by picking up two big wins — one against Tanana Valley — in the double-elimination bracket.
Tanana worked its way back to the title match and made quick work of Kodiak in the first championship game, winning 12-0.
Not bothered by their first loss, Conway and Mangrobang — a silver medalist powerlifter from the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle — rebounded and led the “if necessary match” until the last ball was thrown.
Conway’s and Mangrobang’s runner-up finish was the top showing by Kodiak’s five teams.
The Kyra Parker and Kerry Wood duo took third in the F3 division, just missing out on reaching the title match.
Charles Barker and Cathryn White placed fourth. Stacy Parker and Cherelle Barber and Derek Clarkston and Mark Payopay were fifth.
With six courts (three inside and three outside), 41 bocce teams from Kodiak, Anchorage, Ketchikan, Mat-Su and Tanana Valley were able to compete during the two-day tournament.
The outside courts (dubbed Ben’s Bocce Courts) were unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The courts were named after Ben Stevens, an integral piece to the 2001 World Winter Games that were held in Anchorage.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy was in attendance for Friday’s ceremony.
Dunleavy said he grew up on the East Coast and had neighbors who played bocce ball.
“For me, it is a nice thing to see here in Alaska, here in Anchorage. To me, it is really a wonderful thing to know that the athletes here will use it, compete in it, and that Ben will always be part of Special Olympics and this bocce ball court.”
GOLF
Devin Mika represented Kodiak at the state Special Olympics golf tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course.
A golfer since 7, Mika competed in Special Olympics’ highest — and most challenging — division, Level 5. Kodiak coach Franke Brown said Mika is the island’s first golfer to reach that level. There are less than a handful of Level 5 golfers in the state.
Mika golfed 36 holes — 18 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday — during the tournament.
