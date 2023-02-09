Kodiak’s bid to be above .500 for the first time this season came up just short.
The Bears nearly erased a 14-point second-half deficit to Service but could not complete the rally in falling 55-49 in a nonconference game Thursday evening in Anchorage.
Kodiak dropped to 6-7, while Service out of the Cook Inlet Conference improved to 11-7.
Sophomore Kelly Ticman led the Bears with 11 points. The guard hit 5 of 7 free throws.
Connor Case added 10 points, while Alex Holland drilled two of Kodiak’s six 3-pointers and ended with nine points.
Leyton Lockard pumped in a game-high 13 points for Service. His tally included three triples. The Cougars hit eight long balls on the night.
Up three at halftime, Service increased the lead to 40-26 near the end of the third quarter.
A Kodiak 12-3 run cut Service’s lead to five in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars made 8 of 11 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
“It’s the grind games we need and learning how to finish without turning the ball over in critical moments,” Kodiak coach David Anderson wrote in a text message.
Kodiak concludes the road trip with Northern Lights Conference games Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.) at Palmer.
Kodiak (49) — Holland 2 3-5 9, J. Ticman 3 0-0 7, K. Ticman 3 5-7 11, Case 4 1-1 10, Antanque 0 0-0 0, Paguio 2 0-2 6, Sum 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 9-13 49
Service (55) — Henderson 2 1-1 5, Howard 3 1-3 7, Morgan 2 2-2 7, Kelly 2 1-2 5, Tautua 1 4-6 7, Balmes 3 0-0 9, Lockard 5 0-0 13, Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-14 55.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (Holland 2, Paguio 2, Case, J. Ticman); Service 8 (Lockard 3, Balmes 3, Tautua, Morgan). Fouls: Kodiak 14, Service 14. Fouled out: None.
