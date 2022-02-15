Behind five first-place finishes, Kodiak Middle School wrestling placed third at Friday’s and Saturday’s Palmer Junior Middle School Wrestling Tournament.
Braelyn Troxell took gold in the girls’ 120-pound bracket with a 3-0 record. She pinned Colony’s Calico McIntyre at the 3-minute, 51-second mark of the championship match.
Kodiak had four winners in the boys’ junior varsity tournament: Luke Lester (84B bracket), Cassian Fisher (118B), Teagen Guillermo (122) and Kyle Christiansen (174).
Sienna Mickelson reached the 113-pound final of the girls’ tournament, where she was pinned six seconds into the second round. Tatianna Otto (girls 175) and Kieran Hayden (boys 160B JV) also placed second.
Kodiak netted 91 points to place third out of 18 teams. SWDP won with 201.5 points, followed by Palmer with 142 points.
Palmer Jr. Middle School Tournament
Boys
Varsity
110 pounds — 4. Damon May, 2-2. 148 — 4. Kilian Christiansen, 2-2. 174 — 3. Kavik Skonberg, 4-1.
Junior varsity
84B — 1. Luke Lester, 3-0. 105C — 2. Gavin Bean, 2-1. 110B — 3. Jayden Fernandez, 2-2. 118B — 1. Cassian Fisher, 2-1. 122 — 1. Teagen Guillermo, 3-0. 140 — 3. Lincoln Roberts, 1-2. 160B — 2. Kieran Hayden, 1-1. 174 — 1. Kyle Christiansen, 2-0.
Girls
113 — 2. Sienna Mickelson, 3-1. 120 — 1. Braelyn Troxell, 3-0. 136 — 5. Shaylynn Larionoff, 0-4. 175 — 2. Tatianna Otto, 2-1. 195 — 3. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, 1-2.
