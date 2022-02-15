Wrestling

Courtesy of Kodiak Wrestling Facebook page

Kodiak Middle School’s Braelyn Troxell won the 120-pound bracket in the girls’ portion of the Palmer Jr. Middle School Tournament Saturday at Palmer High School.  

Behind five first-place finishes, Kodiak Middle School wrestling placed third at Friday’s and Saturday’s Palmer Junior Middle School Wrestling Tournament. 

Braelyn Troxell took gold in the girls’ 120-pound bracket with a 3-0 record. She pinned Colony’s Calico McIntyre at the 3-minute, 51-second mark of the championship match. 

Kodiak had four winners in the boys’ junior varsity tournament: Luke Lester (84B bracket), Cassian Fisher (118B), Teagen Guillermo (122) and Kyle Christiansen (174). 

Sienna Mickelson reached the 113-pound final of the girls’ tournament, where she was pinned six seconds into the second round. Tatianna Otto (girls 175) and Kieran Hayden (boys 160B JV) also placed second. 

Kodiak netted 91 points to place third out of 18 teams. SWDP won with 201.5 points, followed by Palmer with 142 points. 

 

Palmer Jr. Middle School Tournament

Boys

Varsity

110 pounds — 4. Damon May, 2-2. 148 — 4. Kilian Christiansen, 2-2. 174 — 3. Kavik Skonberg, 4-1.

 

Junior varsity

84B — 1. Luke Lester, 3-0. 105C — 2. Gavin Bean, 2-1. 110B — 3. Jayden Fernandez, 2-2. 118B — 1. Cassian Fisher, 2-1. 122 — 1. Teagen Guillermo, 3-0. 140 — 3. Lincoln Roberts, 1-2. 160B — 2. Kieran Hayden, 1-1. 174 — 1. Kyle Christiansen, 2-0.  

 

Girls

113 — 2. Sienna Mickelson, 3-1. 120 — 1. Braelyn Troxell, 3-0. 136 — 5. Shaylynn Larionoff, 0-4. 175 — 2. Tatianna Otto, 2-1. 195 — 3. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, 1-2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.