Kodiak High makes its return to the state cheerleading competition today.
The Bears haven’t competed at state since 2017, meaning the 12-member squad will all be performing on the big stage for the first time.
Terrified? Sure.
“I’m a little scared,” said senior Darnell Diesta after Monday’s practice.
While other Kodiak students were relaxing and recharging during spring break, the cheerleaders were not. Instead, they endured three-hour practices in preparation for today’s 6 p.m. competition at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Kodiak will compete in the Division I field and be judged on sideline, time-out and situational cheers, and a halftime routine.
During the 2017 competition, Kodiak placed second in the co-ed division.
“Hopefully, we win. I want to win,” said Diesta.
Diesta is used to winning. She has claimed not one but two all-Northern Lights Conference cheerleading awards. She has only been cheerleading for two years.
She said she brings a lot of energy to the routines.
“I’m always smiling and trying my best,” Diesta said.
She has learned from the best, as Kodiak’s second-year coach Rolyn Vergara was named the NLC coach of the year.
“She is a great coach and pushes us to do our very best,” Diesta said. “She is very kind to all of us.”
Before taking over the cheer program, Vergara spent three years as an assistant coach with the KHS dance team — a squad she was on during her prep days. She switched to competitive cheerleading while attending college in the Philippines.
Vergara said seeing other teams perform during the NLC Basketball Championships — held on The Rock a week ago — boosted the team’s confidence. Watching clips of past state tournaments has also helped.
“That way, we have an idea of what is going to be happening,” the coach said.
State roster
Raean Balolong
Ram Caballa
Darnell Diesta
Krixhanee Diesta
Hailee Fangonilio
Abigail Flerchinger
Alexa Gutierrez
Rica Mangrobang
Angelyn Nono
Lhizzie Padilla
Tosha Simpler
Ryleigh Teague
Head coach: Rolyn Vergara
Asstisistant coach: Cindy Monte
