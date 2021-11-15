When it comes to Division I volleyball, South Anchorage and Dimond are in a different atmosphere.
The two Cook Inlet Conference powers have won every state title since 2005 — Dimond eight and South seven.
It was no surprise that the Lynx and Wolverines met in Saturday’s championship match of the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska State Championships.
South captured its eighth title in program history by defeating Dimond 30-24 in the “if necessary” set at the Alaska Airlines Center.
After losing to West Anchorage in Friday’s semifinals, South rattled off elimination victories over Palmer, Colony and West to reach the championship match.
South defeated Dimond 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19 to force the extra set.
Colony was the top Northern Lights Conference team, finishing fourth.
Wasilla dropped its two games to Dimond and Palmer, while the Moose went 1-2.
DIVISION II
Valdez captured its first state title since 2017 with a come-from-behind 22-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-13 victory over Kenai in the Division II championship game.
Valdez was perfect in the tournament, beating Homer, Valdez and Kenai to reach the championship match.
The Kardinals — a former member of the NLC — rebounded from its winner’s bracket loss to Valdez with a five-set victory over Homer to get back to the championship game.
Monroe Catholic placed fourth.
