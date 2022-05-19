Betsy Lund was runner-up to Sara Brubaker at Kodiak’s Earth Day Triathlon. A week later, Lund topped Brubaker in Anchorage.
Lund was the top finisher out of four Kodiak ladies who competed in last week’s Gold Nugget Triathlon — Alaska’s women-only triathlon that featured 979 participants.
Lund finished 26th — third in her age group — with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 30 seconds. Brubaker was not far behind in 33rd — second in her age group — with a time of 1:12:52.
Marissa McWhirter was 409th in 1:38:34 and Kathryn Ginsberg was 414th in 1:38:47.
Lund’s 12-mile bike time of 38:45 separated her from Brubaker, who went 39:52.
Lund went 6:00 in the 400-yard swim and 24:03 in the 3.25-mile run, while Brubaker clocked 5:58 in the swim and 24:09 in the run.
McWhirter was 8:37 in the swim, 52:19 in the bike and 30:45 in the run. Ginbserg went 10:46 in the swim, 52:45 in the bike and 29:42 in the run.
Eagle River’s Kinsey Loan won with a time of 1:02:39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.