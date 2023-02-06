Kodiak’s boys basketball team heated up the interior.
The Bears finished a three-game, three-day trip to Fairbanks with a 62-12 Friday victory over Hutchison and a 55-44 Saturday win over Lathrop.
Kodiak started the trip with a 60-9 thumping over 3A Hutchison.
The Bears’ three-game winning streak evened their record to 6-6.
KODIAK 62, HUTCHISON 12
Kodiak’s defense was too much for Hutchison for the second straight day.
The Bears held the Hawks to six points in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and one in the second.
Connor Case led a trio of Kodiak players in double figures with 15 points. John Flerchinger and Cody Sum each had 10 points.
KODIAK 55, LATHROP 44
The Bears closed out the trip with a competitive game against 4A Lathrop.
Kodiak pulled away in the middle quarters, outscoring Lathrop 23-15.
Senior John Ticman led all scorers with 14 points, while Case and Kelly Ticman added 12 points.
The 13 points of Peyton George led Lathrop (6-8).
On Thursday, Kodiak plays at Service in Anchorage.
Saturday
BEARS 55, MALEMUTES 44
Kodiak 17 12 11 15 — 55
Lathrop 15 7 8 14 — 44
Kodiak (55) — Holland 3 2-2 8, J. Ticman 4 0-0 14, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 6 0-1 12, Case 5 0-0 12, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paquio 4 0-1 9, Sum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 2-4 55.
Lathrop (44) — Hull 0 2-4 2, Parker 4 1-2 9, Salvador 0 0-0 0, Clayton 2 0-0 6, George 4 1-2 13, Thomas 2 0-0 6, Gosier 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 2-2 2, Skinner 2 0-0 4, Beard 0 0-0 0, Van Holven 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-10 44.
3-point goals: Kodiak 7 (J. Ticman 4, Case 2, Paquio); Lathrop 6 (Clayton 2, George 2, Thomas 2). Fouls: Kodiak 7, Lathrop 9. Fouled out: None.
Friday
BEARS 62, HAWKS 12
Kodiak 15 26 11 10 — 62
Huchison 6 1 3 2 — 12
Kodiak (62) — Holland 0 2-3 2, J. Ticman 2 0-0 4, Borrago 2 0-0 4, K. Ticman 4 0-0 9, Case 6 0-0 15, Flerchinger 4 2-2 10, Paquio 3 2-2 8, Sum 5 0-1 10. Totals: 26 6-8 62.
Hutchison (12) — box score not available.
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Case 3, K. Ticman). Fouls: Kodiak 5.
