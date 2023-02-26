Without looking at the scoreboard, it wasn’t easy to see which team was up by 40 points in the third quarter of Friday’s girls basketball game between Kodiak and ACS. 

Players from both squads were smiling, laughing and cheering. One of the biggest smiles belonged to Kodiak’s Kate Holland. In the second half, the 5-foot-3 sophomore guard had the challenge of defending ACS’ senior superstar guard Sayvia Sellers — a University of Washington commit and one of the top players in the nation for the class of 2023.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.