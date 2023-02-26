Without looking at the scoreboard, it wasn’t easy to see which team was up by 40 points in the third quarter of Friday’s girls basketball game between Kodiak and ACS.
Players from both squads were smiling, laughing and cheering. One of the biggest smiles belonged to Kodiak’s Kate Holland. In the second half, the 5-foot-3 sophomore guard had the challenge of defending ACS’ senior superstar guard Sayvia Sellers — a University of Washington commit and one of the top players in the nation for the class of 2023.
Holland — four inches shorter than Sellers — had a blast with the assignment.
“It was a little more difficult than I thought it would be,” Holland said. “I fought through the screens and just had to stay close to her because she will shoot right over you.”
Sellers showcased her smooth shooting stroke by swishing seven 3-pointers — several from WNBA distance — in leading the reigning 4A state champions to a 72-22 Northern Lights Conference victory at Kodiak High School.
Sellers scored a game-high 24 points while flashing her ability to distribute the ball to teammates. She also made a one-handed steal of a half-court pass that resembled a safety intercepting a quarterback.
“She is so good. She just needs inches and can pull it beyond the college 3-point range,” Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge said. “Kate was having a lot of fun with it — she was definitely smiling out there. You can say that you played against that caliber of player. That is fun. That doesn’t happen often.”
Ruthy Hebard was the last player of Sellers’ level to play on The Rock. Hebard of West Valley posted 24 points and 14 rebounds in a 53-34 Kodiak victory in 2014. Hebard went on to star at the University of Oregon before becoming a WNBA first-round pick of the Chicago Sky in 2020.
Sellers entered her final season as the 28th-ranked player for ESPN’s Class of 2023. Not even Hebard or Dimond’s Alissa Pili — a junior at the University of Utah — were ranked that high.
“That’s big for us and overall just big for Alaska,” ACS coach Chad Dyson said.
When Jisselle Blanco was told she was guarding Sellers in the first half, the junior felt butterflies in her stomach. Sellers hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first 16 minutes.
“I underestimated her range,” Blanco said. “She was shooting from anywhere, and you literally can’t give her any space. It was a good opportunity.”
This was ACS’ first conference game against Kodiak played on the island. After winning four straight 3A state titles, the Lions were elevated to Alaska’s highest classification last season. ACS continued the winning ways by rolling to a 4A state title.
“God has just blessed us with some talent, so we try to teach consistency over time. Just constantly coming in and putting in work outside of practice. … We have a lot of kids who have really bought in and are really trying to do that. A lot of them have aspirations to play at the college level.”
Kodiak held ACS under its season average of 77 points per game. In five previous NLC games, ACS averaged 83 points per game, which included 98 points against Colony and 95 against Palmer.
The Bears’ 22 points topped last year’s output of 12 and 14 in two losses against the Lions. Senior Avie Arevalo paced Kodiak with nine points, while sophomore Serenity Bushell tossed in five points.
Keelie Kronberger added 16 points for ACS, while Chloe Auble had 14 points and connected on four of the Lions’ 15 3-pointers.
“We can’t replicate this in practice. You get better by playing against people who are better,” Claridge said. “This was an opportunity to play against really talented players and to see where we are at and where we aspire to be.”
Most importantly, Claridge reminded her players to go have fun. And they did.
“Going into this game knowing that we were the underdog, we just had fun and it was a fun game,” Holland said. “We all played pretty well.”
SATURDAY
Sellers erupted for 11 3-pointers and 38 points in ACS’ 83-13 NLC victory over Kodiak Saturday at KHS.
ACS led 51-5 at halftime and hit 16 triples for the game.
Holland paced Kodiak with six points.
The Bears closed out NLC play with a 1-9 record, 2-13 overall. ACS improved to 7-0 in the NLC, 19-2 overall.
Kodiak closes out the regular season Friday and Saturday against Ninilchik at KHS.
FRIDAY
LIONS 72, BEARS 22
ACS 24 23 14 11 — 72
Kodiak 6 8 4 4 — 22
ACS (72) — Wood 0 0-0 0, Mathot 1 0-0 2, Alex 2 0-0 5, Auble 5 0-0 14, Kronberger 6 1-2 16, Maldonado 0 1-2 1, Sellers 8 1-2 24, Siatina 0 0-0 0, Unutoa 2 0-0 4, Majiok 0 0-0 0, Schaeffer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 3-6 72.
Kodiak (22) — Arevalo 4 0-0 9, Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Blanco 0 2-4 2, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 0 2-2 2, Fanganilo 0 0-0 0, Paloic 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 1 3-7 5, Sakaguchi 0 0-0 0, Arbuez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 7-13 22.
3-point goals: ACS 15 (Sellers 7, Auble 4, Lronberger 3, Alex); Kodiak 1 (Arevalo). Fouls: ACS 9, Kodiak 5. Fouled out: None.
SATURDAY
LIONS 83, BEARS 13
ACS 25 26 16 16 — 83
Kodiak 1 4 5 3 — 13
ACS (83) — Wood 2 0-0 4, Mathot 2 0-4 4, Alex 2 0-0 4, Auble 6 0-0 16, Kronberger 2 2-2 7, Maldonado 0 0-0 0, Sellers 13 1-1 38, Unutoa 3 0-0 6, Majiok 0 0-2 0, Schaeffer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 3-9 83.
Kodiak (13) — Arvealo 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 1 2-4 4, Blanco 0 0-0 0, Holland 2 1-2 6, Nero 0 0-0 0, Fangonilo 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 0-2 0, Arubes 1 0-0 3. Totals: 4 3-8 13.
3-point goals: ACS 16 (Sellers 11, Auble 4, Lronberger); Kodiak 2 (Holland, Arbues) . Fouls: ACS 4, Kodiak 7. Fouled out: None.
