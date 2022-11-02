Two Kodiak swimmers on last year’s state championship boys team competed in college meets over the weekend — Ian Rocheleau in Michigan and Nick Carver in Missouri.
Rocheleau, a freshman at Northern Michigan University, swam in four unique events during a dual meet victory over Saginaw Valley State. The state champion swimmer was third in the 25-yard backstroke (11.84 seconds) and fifth in the 75 backstroke (39.28). He was on the 125 freestyle relay team that placed fourth (49.99) and sixth in the 125 medley relay (58.54).
Rocheleau returned to traditional distances in a meet against Saginaw and Grand Valley State. He was seventh in the 100 backstroke (59.95) and eighth in the 200 backstroke (1:57.42). He was also part of the 200 freestyle relay that placed fifth (1:28.37) and the 200 medley relay that placed seventh (1:38.21).
On Friday and Saturday, Northern Michigan battles Wayne State and Findlay in Detroit.
Carver, a freshman at William Jewell College, placed 10th in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:39.56) and 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:31.24) in a dual meet loss to University of Missouri — St. Louis.
Carver was also on the third-place 400 medley relay team (3:59.89).
William Jewell is at the Drury Invitational on Nov. 4-5 in Springfield, Missouri.
