Two Kodiak swimmers on last year’s state championship boys team competed in college meets over the weekend — Ian Rocheleau in Michigan and Nick Carver in Missouri. 

Rocheleau, a freshman at Northern Michigan University, swam in four unique events during a dual meet victory over Saginaw Valley State. The state champion swimmer was third in the 25-yard backstroke (11.84 seconds) and fifth in the 75 backstroke (39.28). He was on the 125 freestyle relay team that placed fourth (49.99) and sixth in the 125 medley relay (58.54).  

