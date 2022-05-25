Kodiak baseball’s mid-season surge landed the Bears the No. 4 seed for the Southcentral Conference Championships.
Kodiak — last year’s conference runner-up — opens the three-day tournament against No. 5 Houston at 1 p.m. Thursday at Houston High School.
The Bears started conference play 1-3 but then won five of their last six to finish with a 6-4 record, 9-9 overall.
During the regular season, Kodiak swept Houston (4-6), winning the conference game 12-5 and the nonconference game 12-3.
Soldotna grabbed the top seed with a 9-1 record and will play No. 8 Redington (1-9) in the opening round.
The Soldotna-Redington winner and the winner between Kodiak and Houston play in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Redington High School. The winner of that game advances to Friday’s championship at 7 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, defending champion Palmer (8-2) plays No. 7 Grace Christian and No. 3 Kenai (7-3) tangles with No. 6 Homer. (3-7) The winners advance to a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The top three finishers earn automatic berths to the Division II state championships. The other finishers will be eligible for one of the three state at-large berths.
Last season, five SCC teams — Palmer, Kodiak, Homer, Soldotna and Grace Christian — qualified for the eight-team state tournament.
Schedule
Thursday
At Redgington
Game 1 — No. 2 Palmer vs. No. 7 Grace Christian, 10 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Soldtotna vs. No. 8 Redington, 1 p.m.
Game 5 — Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7 p.m.
at Houston
Game 2 — No. 3 Kenai vs. No. 6 Homer, 10 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 4 Kodiak vs. No. 5 Houston, 1 p.m.
Friday
at Redington
Game 7 — Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 9 — Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 6, 3 p.m.
Game 11 (championship) — Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6, 7 p.m.
at Houston
Game 8 — Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Winner of Game 8 vs. loser of Game 5, 3 p.m.
Saturday
at Redington
Game 12 (fourth place) — Winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
Game 13 (second place) — Winner of Game 12 vs. loser of Game 11, 1 p.m.
