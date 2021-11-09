Orion’s Reverse Pillar Mountain
8.75 miles
Individual
1. Curtis Mortenson, 58 minutes, 38 seconds; 2. Nick Hecht, 1:05:08; 3. Brennan Burns, 1:06:20; 4. Miles Grimes, 1:13:03; 5. Joshua Marquez, 1:13:04; 6. Mike Carlson, 1:14:07; 7. Joletta Silva, 1:18:08; 8. Jonah Stewart, 1:22:40; 9. Kathryn Symmes, 1:22:47; 10. Russel Grimes, 1:29:11; 11. Sue Zimmerman, 1:32:07; 12. Dawson Williams, 1:43:10; 13. Dana Valladolid, 1:44:40; 14. Barb Waskowiak, 1:59:59.
Relay
1. David Castro, Elias Litzow, Angus Bruce, 1:04:01; 2. Paxson Williams, Josepth Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, 1:06:34; 3. Ashley Mortenson, Jen Foster, 1:22:31; 4. Naomi Griffin, Ayla Baker, Cassidy Foster, 1:23:01; 5. CJ Anchetta, Gerald Valdez, Andrei Moises, 1:37:55; 6. Stokely Williams, Dawson Williams, Huxley Williams, 1:43:10.
