Pillar Mountain

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Angus Bruce competes in Saturday’s Orion’s Reverse Pillar Mountain Run. Curtis Mortenson won the men’s race in an 8.75-mile time of 58 minutes, 38 seconds. Joletta Silva grabbed women’s honors in 1:18.08. David Castro, Elias Litzow and Bruce won the men’s relay in 1:04:01, while Ashley Mortenson and Jen Foster was the top ladies relay in 1:22:31. 

Orion’s Reverse Pillar Mountain

8.75 miles

Individual

1. Curtis Mortenson, 58 minutes, 38 seconds; 2. Nick Hecht, 1:05:08; 3. Brennan Burns, 1:06:20; 4. Miles Grimes, 1:13:03; 5. Joshua Marquez, 1:13:04; 6. Mike Carlson, 1:14:07; 7. Joletta Silva, 1:18:08; 8. Jonah Stewart, 1:22:40; 9. Kathryn Symmes, 1:22:47; 10. Russel Grimes, 1:29:11; 11. Sue Zimmerman, 1:32:07; 12. Dawson Williams, 1:43:10; 13. Dana Valladolid, 1:44:40; 14. Barb Waskowiak, 1:59:59. 

 

Relay

1. David Castro, Elias Litzow, Angus Bruce, 1:04:01; 2. Paxson Williams, Josepth Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, 1:06:34; 3. Ashley Mortenson, Jen Foster, 1:22:31; 4. Naomi Griffin, Ayla Baker, Cassidy Foster, 1:23:01; 5. CJ Anchetta, Gerald Valdez, Andrei Moises, 1:37:55; 6. Stokely Williams, Dawson Williams, Huxley Williams, 1:43:10. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.