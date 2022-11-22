Facing stiff competition, Nick Carver brought his best to the Phoenix Fall Classic at the University of Chicago.
The William Jewell College freshman produced a personal-best time in the 200-yard breaststroke and made the B final of the 100 breaststroke in a meet that included NCAA Division I, II and III schools.
Carver — Kodiak High School’s 100 breaststroke record-holder — finished 17th in that event with a time of 58.82 seconds. In the preliminary round, he qualified for the B final by turning a 59.08 swim — good for 20th out of 58 swimmers.
He finished the three-day meet by zooming to a new personal-best time of 2:16.78 in the 200 breaststroke. That time placed him 30th.
The 2022 graduate of Kodiak High was also 67th in the 200 individual medley (2:12.89) and swam legs on the ninth-place 400 medley relay (3:27.71) and the 10th-place 200 medley relay (1:33.94).
William Jewell placed fourth behind University of Chicago, St. Louis University and University of Missouri-St. Louis.
William Jewell hosts Drury University on Dec. 2.
Kodiak’s Keith Osowski closed his collegiate cross country career at Black Hills State University by placing 70th at Saturday’s NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championships in Denver, Colorado.
Osowski, a senior, finished fourth for Black Hills with a 10-kilometer time of 33 minutes, 33.1 seconds. Colorado School of Mines’ Dillion Powell won the 164-man field with a time of 29:43.1.
This was Osowski’s third third competing at the South Central Regional Championships. His best finish came in 2019 when he placed 36th. At the 2021 meet, he produced a career-best 10K time of 31:58.3.
For the first time this season, Lassen College’s Jackson Krug was held scoreless in an 88-86 overtime victory over Mendocino Thursday in California.
Krug missed his only field-goal attempt and gathered in two rebounds.
Lassen followed with a 63-60 loss to Siskiyous and a 72-55 defeat to Redwoods. Statistics for those two games were not available.
Krug had scored at least two points in each of his first six games, including posting a career-high eight points in a loss to Las Positas on Nov. 12.
Lassen (3-6) hosts Yuba on Tuesday.
Liberty University junior Carly Glover continued her sizzling stretch of hockey in a two-game sweep of Maryville University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Liberty took Friday’s game 5-1 and Saturday’s game 5-0.
Glover, a 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School, scored three times and assisted on two goals in the weekend sweep that upped Liberty’s ACHA Division I record winning streak to 54 games.
The right wing scored once in Friday’s game and twice in the third period of Saturday’s contest.
“They’re a good up-and-coming team that’s going to give us some competition this year in our (WMCH) Conference finals,” Glover told the school’s website. “They came out super hard and we just kind of were sitting back a little bit. We just have to get our feet moving a little bit more, chip some pucks and get around them. That’s what really changed our game when we started shooting a little bit more. I don’t think we tested their goalie enough in the first period, then in the second and third (periods), shots were going in and we were able to start picking our spots.”
Over the last three games, Glover has scored five goals. She has 10 on the season.
Liberty (14-0) concludes its fall semester schedule at Arizona State University for a two-game series on Dec. 2-3.
“The girls are super excited for the change of scenery,” Glover said. “We’ve seen a lot of the Midwest, so it will be nice to get over to the West Coast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.