Facing stiff competition, Nick Carver brought his best to the Phoenix Fall Classic at the University of Chicago. 

The William Jewell College freshman produced a personal-best time in the 200-yard breaststroke and made the B final of the 100 breaststroke in a meet that included NCAA Division I, II and III schools. 

