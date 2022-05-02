The first match-up between Kodiak and Palmer since last season’s Division II state baseball championship game went the way of the Moose.
Gabe Jaime spun a complete-game, eight-hitter, and benefited from some late offense as Palmer knocked off Kodiak 8-3 in a Southcentral Conference contest in a rare Monday night game at Baranof Field.
Palmer upped its winning streak over Kodiak to three games – the previous two coming in tightly-played conference and state championship games in 2021.
Monday’s game was no different. Palmer hung four on the board in the top of the seventh to turn a nail-biter into a five-run victory.
“I always expect tight games with Kodiak,” Longtime Palmer coach Dave Combs said. “I love the competition when it comes to Kodiak and us. It has always been good.”
After Kodiak went up 3-1, Jaime buckled down and kept the Bears off the board in the final four innings, allowing only three hits along the way. The right-hander walked five and fanned eight, including getting a punch out to end the game on his 120th pitch — the maximum allowed in Alaska high school baseball.
“He is very steady and even-keeled. Nothing really gets to him, and nothing really bothers him,” Combs said. “He is the kind of baseball player you want.”
With Jaime doing his thing, his offense slowly chipped away at Kodiak’s lead.
In the fourth, back-to-back run-scoring singles from Anthony Engst and Spencer Jacobs evened the score at 3.
Palmer (2-0 conference, 5-5 overall) took the lead in the fifth when Landon Kitzman singled to left, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and came home on a wild pitch.
The score remained 4-3 until the top of the seventh. Palmer scored four times off reliever Hunter Williams, who walked five — one with the bases loaded — and gave up two hits. Landon Guggenmos dealt the big blow with a two-run single — his second hit of the night — that pushed the lead to 7-3.
“We are really getting better with our approach at the plate and not chasing bad pitches,” said Combs, whose team returned six players from last season.
That spoiled a tremendous first half of the game for Kodiak, where it saw big-time production from Nate Baker, Nick Carver and Gage Lloring. The three accounted for seven of Kodiak’s eight hits off of Jaime.
“A couple of guys that haven’t been hitting started hitting today. That was promising,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “We will get some offense; we just didn’t get it at the right time after the fourth inning today.”
It appeared Kodiak was going to waste singles from Baker and Carver to begin the second inning, but with two outs, Lloring lined a single to right that scored Baker.
It got Little League wild after that.
Carver was held at third on the hit, but Christian Rockenbach, who had walked, didn’t see that and kept going to third. Carver reversed course and headed home only to be turned back to third by Palmer’s catcher, who then ran Rockenbach back to second.
With nobody covering home, Carver waltzed in for the go-ahead run.
“We got into a fun, spring-time-haven’t- played-many-baseball-games pickle out of the deal,” Fox said. “It was a big run. You can’t always plan for that stuff.”
Kodiak went back to work in the third, and again it was Baker and Carver who did the damage.
With one out, Baker singled to center and scored on a Carver triple to the right-field fence to give Kodiak a 3-1 lead.
Unfortunately, that was it for Kodiak as it only advanced two runners in scoring position the rest of the game.
“He (Jaime) threw a lot of fastballs. We weren’t hitting early in the count like we were in the beginning of the game,” Fox said.
Sophomore Malakai Olson was effective through five innings. The righty scattered seven hits, struck out one and walked none. He was lifted after throwing 77 pitches.
“He was throwing strikes for most of the day,” Fox said. “He couldn’t throw more than 85 today because I need to be able to use him on Friday.”
On Friday, Kodiak (1-3 conference, 1-7 overall) plays a conference game at Kenai. But before that, the Bears and Moose will close out their two-game series with a nonconference game at 5 p.m. today.
