With a basketball in his hands, John Ticman is a wizard, toasting defenders and dropping dimes.
Will his moves on the hardwood transfer to the gridiron? Time will tell.
Ticman — a Railbelt Conference wide receiver honorable mention last season as a junior — has transitioned to quarterback for the 2022 Kodiak High School football season. That has second-year coach Taylor Masterson beaming with excitement when he thinks about what his new signal caller is capable of.
“That is great for us. We now have somebody who is a really good athlete playing quarterback right now,” Masterson said. “He is super smart, and anyone who has seen him play basketball knows what kind of athlete he is.”
Ticman’s first test comes Saturday when Kodiak opens its 20th varsity season with a nonconference game at Homer. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Didn’t Kodiak travel to Homer last season? Yep. In a weird scheduling quirk, the Bears are taking the Tustumena back to the peninsula for the second consecutive season.
“On record, two years back-to-back to Homer is not happening again,” Masterson joked. “They need to take the Rusty Tusty here.”
Besides that, the schedule sets up quite nicely for a program coming off an 0-6 season, 0-2 in the Railbelt Conference.
Kodiak opens with four straight games against Division III schools — Homer, Barrow (Aug. 26) Houston (Sept. 2) and Kenai (Sept. 10) — before ending with conference games against defending Division II champion Lathrop (Sept. 17), West Valley (Sept. 23) and North Pole (Sept. 30).
With an increase to 30 players in the program, Masterson is also planning a junior varsity schedule, something that didn’t happen in his first year.
“That is what we need, a lot more experience on the field,” Masterson said. “That is something we lost last year. The more quarters that we can get, the better off we are going to be.”
Masterson was hired just when the 20-year Kodiak Football League folded and the high school team numbers were low. However, the numbers are up through recruiting, and he has a complement of assistant coaches, which he didn’t have last season.
The buzz is back for a program that hasn’t seen the postseason since 2013.
“Guys are showing up and invested. That was the one thing kids were worried about last year, we didn’t know what kind of season we were going to have with the whole COVID thing,” Masterson said.
So far, the team is light years ahead of where it was last year at this point. They were running plays by the third practice. That didn’t happen until Day 5 last season. That’s good news for a coach looking to land his first victory.
“That is on the map. That has got to get hit,” Masterson said.
Ticman will be asked to put a jolt into an offense that produced only two touchdowns in six games. Masterson — a Barrow High School graduate and now a Kodiak High PE teacher — hopes to utilize Ticman’s skills by spreading the ball out more this season.
“He is a good leader. All the guys have bought into him,” Masterson said. “Kids know what kind of talent he has and what he brings to the team — he gets people invested and lets people know they need to be doing the right things all the time. He is our biggest game changer right now.”
In Ticman’s favor is a heavier line than last year’s line. That group is anchored by Wyatt Nolan and Aaron Bautista, Kent Maramba.
The quarterback will be looking to get the ball into the hands of playmakers Daniel Edwards and Marc Barroga.
Masterson said the defense would look a lot different than last season. That unit gave up 230 points a year ago.
“We are going to be a lot more aggressive. We are going a little thinner and allow our bigger bodies to play most of the offense and use a lot of skill and speed on defense in order to cause a little more chaos,” the coach said.
With an increased roster and excitement building, Masterson doesn’t want to see the program plateau.
“The biggest thing is you are going to continue to see Kodiak football continue to grow by the end of this season,” the coach said. Once people see what kind of team we are, I’m hoping to get more buy-in from both the community and the kids in school.”
ROSTER
Seniors
Marc Barroga
Sean Bruno
Cyron Capili
Kevin Padilla
Nathan Diesta
Aron Bautista
Wyatt Buck
Charles Guevarra
Wyatt Nolan
John Ticman
Juniors
Arnold Terrado
Matthew Macapugay
Phil Ferris
Logan Ranger
Kent Maramba
Wyatt Delgado
Wade Nuff
Sophomores
Trevor Cunningham
Evon Kashevarof
Nathan Bungay
Kelly Ticman
JR Anderson
Frank Dorner
Tyler Weller
Devon Clark
Conner Hughes
Daniel Edwards
Freshmen
Steven Pascua
Danny Menjvar
DeeJay Orophilla
Erik Johnson
Dominique Gordon
Schedule
Aug. 13 — at Homer
Aug. 26 — vs. Barrow at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Sept. 2 — vs. Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Sept. 10 — at Kenai
Sept. 17 — at Lathrop
Sept. 23 — vs. West Valley at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Sept. 30 — at North Pole
Division II
Railbelt Conference
Kodiak
North Pole
West Valley
Lathrop
Northern Lights Conference
Chugiak
Eagle River
Palmer
Soldotna
Wasilla
