As a coach, you find things to celebrate when the scoreboard doesn’t read in your favor. Two plays in the second half of Kodiak’s Friday encounter with Colony brought Bears head coach Monica Claridge out of her sideline seat in exuberance.
The first: Freshman Mizzy Arbues floated a 3-pointer from the wing that bounced off the rim and through the net. The 5-foot-3 guard was fouled on the play and had an opportunity to convert a rare 4-point play midway through the third quarter. She missed the freebie, but that didn’t matter — she already gave the bench plenty to celebrate.
The second: Early in the fourth, reserve sophomore guard Angelina Enriquez swished the first 3-pointer and only her second field goal of her young career.
“We are a rebuilding program, so we have to find those small successes, celebrate them and build off them,” Kodiak second-year skipper Monica Claridge said.
Despite the 65-35 Northern Lights Conference loss at Kodiak High School, there were still plenty of other moments to rejoice. The girls didn’t quit. Example: They were down 12-0 and didn’t mail it in. Bodies were still hitting the hardwood in pursuit of the ball.
“We are putting in a lot of effort. I’m proud of our effort,” Claridge said. “They are diving after loose balls, and we did a much better job today at protecting the rim.”
Kodiak (0-4 NLC, 0-8 overall) scored six more points in Friday’s game than in Thursday’s opener against Colony (3-1, 9-3). Thursday’s game featured a running clock at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which triggers when a team is up by 40 points. The Knights — the fourth-place team in last year’s 4A state tournament — never led by more than 33, and that was midway through the final period.
And one more. The Bears held Colony sharpshooter Hallie Clark to 11 points, a night after she hit five triples and went for 23 points.
“We did a much better job on her. Jisselle (Blanco) played her for a good portion of the game,” Claridge said. “Her and Kate (Holland) are our two defensive stoppers.”
Blanco and Holland led Kodiak’s attack on the other end. Both put up eight points. Blanco reached her eight by sinking all four of her free throws, while Holland dropped a pair of triples. Lakeisha Sanchez contributed six points, while Arbues and Avie Arevalo each had five.
Instead of Clark hitting from the outside, teammate Adrian Alley converted three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points. Emma Hopkins added 10 as nine Knights found the scoring column.
Sanchez ended Colony’s shutout with a jumper from the wing with 3:02 remaining in the first. The Knights led 18-2 after the first and 35-11 at intermission.
Kodiak found a different gear in the second half — sparked by the 3-pointers by Arbues and Enriquez — and kept pace with Colony, only getting outscored by six.
“In the second half, I felt like we played them pretty decent,” Claridge said. “We don’t have the size, and we are a team with not a very deep bench.”
Kodiak’s varsity is idle this coming week, while the junior varsity is at a three-day tournament at Redington High School that begins Feb. 2.
Kodiak ran into a buzzsaw Friday evening at Colony High School.
The Knights scored early and often in defeating the Bears 77-38 in a Northern Lights Conference matchup.
Colony improved to 3-0 in the NLC, 10-3 overall. Kodiak dropped to 1-2 in the NLC, 3-5 overall.
Colony and Kodiak conclude the series at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Colony (65) — McMahon 1 0-0 2, Shelley 4 0-0 9, E. Hopkins 4 2-4 10, Alley 4 0-0 11, Settle 0 2-2 2, Ainsworth 4 0-1 9, Clark 4 2-2 11, El. Hopkins 1 1-2 3, Suaava 3 2-4 8. Totals: 25 9-15 65.
Kodiak (35) — Arevalo 1 3-4 5, Sanchez 3 0-2 6, Blanco 2 4-4 8, Holland 2 2-4 8, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enrique 1 0-0 3, Arbues 1 2-3 5. Totals: 10 11-17 35.
3-point goals: Colony 6 (Alley 3, Shelley, Ainsworth, Clark); Kodiak 4 (Holland 2, Enriquez, Arbues). Fouls: Colony 13, Kodiak 12. Fouled out: Sanchez.
