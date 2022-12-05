Kodiak hockey closed the away portion of its regular-season schedule with a pair of Railbelt Conference losses to Soldotna at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
Soldotna took Friday’s opener 9-0 and finished the sweep with a 10-0 victory Saturday.
The Bears dropped to 0-4 in the Railbelt Conference, 0-7 overall. The Stars improved to 2-0 in conference, 5-4-1 overall.
After opening the season with seven straight road games, Kodiak will finish the regular season with six consecutive home games. That stretch begins Friday and Saturday with games against Juneau at Baranof Park. That two-game series is followed by games against Delta (Jan. 13-14) and Palmer (Jan. 27-28).
Soldotna’s Jace Applehans tallied a hat trick, while Silas Larson added two goals in Friday’s win.
Soldotna led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period. The Stars outshot Kodiak 40-23 and only had two penalties to the Bears’ five.
The Stars’ got a five-goal effort from Boone Theiler in Saturday’s win. Soldotna scored at least two goals in every period and outshot Kodiak 39-9.
