Hockey

JEFF HELMINIAK/Peninsula Clarion

Kodiak goalie Aiden Johnson makes a save in front of Soldotna’s Dawson Lockwood and Libby Miller on Friday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna.

Kodiak hockey closed the away portion of its regular-season schedule with a pair of Railbelt Conference losses to Soldotna at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. 

Soldotna took Friday’s opener 9-0 and finished the sweep with a 10-0 victory Saturday. 

