The Rex Edward Matautia Invitational was created in 2015 to honor a Kodiak Little Leaguer who drowned and to give high school baseball teams an opportunity for early-April games.
The eighth installment of the four-day tournament opened Wednesday at Baranof Field with moderate temperatures and ended with chilly conditions. What did you expect for April baseball in Alaska, short sleeves and suntan lotion? Nobody was complaining, though, because baseball was being played.
The day’s games started with a matchup between Wasilla and Colony — two Division I state tournament qualifiers from a year ago. Behind a six-run, sixth-inning, the Warriors won 7-1. The nightcap also belonged to Wasilla, taking a 19-4 victory over host Kodiak.
The Bears were within striking distance until the sixth inning, when they allowed 11 runs. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth due to darkness.
“The game was close. If we didn’t necessarily have to pull pitchers and keep them eligible for the tournament, it might have been a very different game,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said.
Kodiak filtered through six pitchers in a game that lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes. The Bears’ pitching staff combined for 15 walks — the bulk coming after starter Malakai Olson departed after 3 1/3 innings, having thrown 80 pitches — and seven hits. Fox said he wasn’t planning on Olson tossing that many pitches, but errors added to his pitch count.
“Malakai threw a decent game,” Fox said. “He got tired and started losing a little bit of control in that last inning.”
The Bears cut into Wasilla’s lead in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Olson’s infield single scored Zeke Saltonstall. Hunter Williams followed with a double to left field that plated Alex Holland and brought the score to 5-4.
Wasilla added two runs in the fifth before the merry-go-round sixth, where 18 batters came to the dish — seven reaching on free passes.
Wasilla starter Pedro Camacho settled down after a rocky start where he walked the first three batters — two came around to score. He struck out 10 — fanning the side in three of his four innings of work. He allowed only three hits, doubles to Holland and Williams and a single to Olson.
“Camacho was throwing strikes,” Fox said. “Any time you have a pitcher throwing strikes, he is doing a great job.”
Robert Anderson and Saltonstall collected Kodiak’s other hits — both singles.
All of Kodiak’s players got into the contest, which is the goal in early-season nonconference games. Today, the Bears play Wasilla at 3 p.m. and Colony at 6 p.m. Friday’s and Saturday’s schedules have not been determined.
“We are trying to get different looks right now. We are still figuring out our lineup, our defensive assignments, and who is going to play some of those different positions in conference games,” Fox said.
The tournament is named after Rex Matautia, a Kodiak Little Leaguer who drowned in 2013 at the age of 13 at Lake Gertrude in Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
“It was an easy choice to name it after Rex,” James Arnold, Kodiak’s coach in 2015, told the Daily Mirror. “We are honored to have a tournament in Kodiak and, at the same time, be able to keep Rex and the Matautia family in our thoughts.”
