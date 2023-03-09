The summer ferry schedule has been released with only the M/V Tustumena serving Kodiak.
The M/V Kennicott originally was scheduled to return to service on May 11. However, due to state employee retention and employment difficulties, the vessel has been laid up. The Department of Transportation has placed the Kennicott as a priority over other offline vessels to receive the staff it needs to operate. If staffed, it would provide supplemental service to the Kodiak area and operate across the Gulf of Alaska.
Until the Alaska Marine Highway System hires additional crew to sail the M/V Kennicott, Prince Rupert, Yakutat, and cross-gulf sailings to Whittier will not be included on the baseline schedule, according to a statement. If staffed, the Kennicott could provide supplemental service.
The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities and the Alaska Marine Highway System will be seeking alternative travel arrangements for Cross Gulf, Prince Rupert and Yakutat travel, DOT Commissioner Ryan Anderson said in a statement.
“While we are hopeful we can get the Kennicott crewed over the next months, we will also be evaluating possibilities to continue Prince Rupert service through alternative means and provide supplemental service for Yakutat and cross Gulf of Alaska connections.”
The summer schedule begins with the Tustumena departing Homer on April 30 and having its first arrival in Kodiak and Ouzinkie on May 1.
Sailings between Kodiak, Homer, Ouzinkie, Port Lions and Seldovia will occur frequently for the Tustumena throughout the summer, with the Tustumena scheduled to be in Kodiak about four times a week and trips to Ouzinkie scheduled for about twice a week.
A once-a-month break for the Tustumena has been scheduled for the vessel to service the Aleutians. Old Harbor has been added to the summer ferry schedule for the Tustumena’s trips through the Aleutian chain.
The summer schedule concludes with a trip from Kodiak to Homer on Sept. 30.
Hiring new and experienced crew is the most significant challenge facing the Alaska Marine Highway System, according to the Department of Transportation. For most of last year, the DOT was on what it described as an “aggressive hiring campaign.” It used headhunters, took part in career fairs across Alaska and Washington, using targeted advertising, and offered $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.
