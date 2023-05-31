Kodiak baseball is making its third straight appearance in the Division II State Championships, but this time is different.
The Bears enter the eight-team field as the Southcentral Conference Champions after claiming their first conference crown since 2011 with a 14-4 victory over Palmer five days ago.
“They played three baseball games that were pretty convincing wins. They got a lot of confidence boost out of that,” Kodiak’s veteran skipper Jason Fox said.
Kodiak outscored Redington, Kenai and Palmer 39-11. Only one of the three games went the distance.
The Bears’ reward for total domination: A rematch with last year’s state runner-up Petersburg at 12:30 p.m. today at the Wasilla High School Field.
Kodiak knows the Southeast team well, having lost 5-4 to the Vikings in a state semifinal a year ago.
Petersburg broke a tied game in the sixth and sealed the win by stranding the tying run on base in Kodiak’s seventh.
Fox got a glimpse of Petersburg — the only member of the Southeast Conference — at the Buddy Dale Tournament in April in Wasilla.
“They are a small school but always have a great baseball program,” Fox said. “They bumped us out last year, and I know these guys remember that well. … They remember what that was like, and hopefully they will use that.”
Petersburg’s 3-14 record is deceiving. The Vikings’ schedule featured 14 games against Division I teams, including state qualifiers Sitka, Juneau, Colony and Eagle River. Petersburg picked up two wins against Thunder Mountain and a 14-1 victory over Palmer.
After a 13-7 regular season, Kodiak is looking to advance to the state title game for the second time in three seasons since the Division II classification was created. The Bears lost to Palmer in the 2021 championship game.
“We know we need to come out in the first game and play. Now that you are in the state tournament, everybody has been through a region tournament, so it is all weeded out — the competition is going to be good,” Fox said.
The Division II tournament has a Southcentral Conference flavor, as five of the eight members are playing this weekend in Wasilla. Joining Kodiak are Palmer, Kenai, Soldotna and Houston.
Soldotna and Kenai earned two of the three at-large selections. Petersburg grabbed the other one.
Mid Alaska Conference champion North Pole and MAC runner-up Monroe round out the field.
The Kodiak-Petersburg winner plays the Monroe-Kenai winner in a Friday semifinal at 3:30 p.m. The losers battle in a consolation game at 10 a.m. Friday.
Kodiak is hunting for its first state title since the 2004 undefeated season.
“If we come out and play hard, keep our minds to it, and our mentality is there, I think we can succeed in the tournament and make some more Kodiak history,” senior Hunter Williams said.
at Wasilla High School Field
10 a.m. — Monroe vs. Kenai
12:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Petersburg
3:30 p.m. — North Pole vs. Houston
6 p.m. — Palmer vs. Soldotna
Consolation games — 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Semifinal games — 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Championship game — 3 p.m.
Third/Fifth-place game — 12:30 p.m.
Fourth/sixth-place game, 10 a.m.
