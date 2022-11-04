A day after upsetting Wasilla at the Northern Lights Conference Championships, Kodiak’s bid at another huge win was denied by top-seeded Colony.
Displaying why they posted a 10-0 conference record during the regular season, the Knights swept the Bears 25-17, 25-22, 27-25 in a semifinal volleyball match Friday at Wasilla High School.
The loss isn’t all bad. Kodiak remains one win away from earning its first state tournament berth since 2015. The Bears get that chance at 10 a.m. Saturday against Wasilla. This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools this season, with the winner clinching a berth to state and a date with Colony in the 1 p.m. championship match.
No. 3 Kodiak (3-7 NLC) defeated No. 2 Wasilla in a five-set thriller in Thursday’s tournament opener. The Warriors avoided being eliminated Friday by knocking out Soldotna and Palmer.
No matter what happens against the Warriors, Kodiak has already assured itself at least third place and a chance at obtaining an at-large selection to the 4A state tournament. The NLC’s third-place team, the Cook Inlet Conference’s fourth-place team and the runner-up teams in the Mid Alaska and Southeast conferences will all be considered for the final berth to state.
Kodiak had a chance to clinch a spot Friday night, but Colony gobbled it up. The Knights swept, but the Bears had opportunities to extend the match.
Kodiak led 17-13 in the second set before Colony flipped the script by rattling off 10 straight points to seal the win.
In the third set, Kodiak led 24-21. Colony fended off three set points and took a 25-24 lead. A Kristen Carstens’ kill evened the score at 25 before the Knights finished the match with two straight points.
