In the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Palmer, Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge told her players to slow down. More than once.
It was a situation none of the girls on the court had ever been in - ahead by double-digits in a Northern Lights Conference basketball game.
“We haven’t actually practiced that very much,” Claridge said. “Maybe the only time we have practiced that is when I have them pass 10 times.”
That was the only thing the coach could complain about on a night when nearly everything went right for Kodiak. It was a welcome sight for fans, coaches and players.
Kodiak built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and kept that advantage throughout its impressive 57-43 thumping of Palmer.
Friday’s victory snapped a 22-game regular-season conference losing skid, a mark dating back to the 2018-2019. The last conference team that Kodiak beat that season? Palmer. Claridge was unaware of the conference drought until players told her in the locker room after the game.
“It feels really good. It feels like a dream,” senior Avie Arevalo said. “We have been working our butts off in practice.”
Arevalo was in the eighth grade the last time Kodiak won a conference game. During her high school career, she had only experienced a regular-season victory celebration six other times — three wins as a freshman and three wins as a junior.
The 4-foot-11 fearless guard was instrumental in the drought-ender. She carved out a career-high 19 points, all but one point coming on drives to the rim. Everything she tossed up went through the net. It was that kind of night.
“Height doesn’t matter. It’s all about the confidence with your teammates and yourself. You got to have that confidence to actually win a game,” Arevalo said.
Sophomore Kate Holland left impressed with how Arevalo willed the team to victory. She was amazed at some of the shots her teammate converted while navigating around taller defenders. Arevalo scored 17 of her 19 points in the second and third quarters.
“She is a leader and carries the team,” Holland said. “We are going to miss her next year, for sure. She has been a good person to look up to. I am happy that all of them (seniors) get to experience this.”
Holland had a game herself. The sophomore hit all of her team’s three 3-pointers and sprung for a career-high 15 points. Toss in another 11 points from junior post Serenity Bushell, and it all added up for a season-high 57 points for the Bears.
Kodiak hit its season average of 31 points with two minutes remaining in the first half. The Bears didn’t stop there and kept the scoreboard operator busy.
“It was a good day. I don’t know what we shot. The ball was just falling,” Claridge said. “You don’t get a lot of games like that.”
Kodiak (1-8 overall, 1-4 conference) took the lead for good at 6-4 when a Palmer player - trying to break the press - threw a pass right to Kodiak’s Lakeisha Sanchez, who promptly took the gift and deposited the ball into the basket.
The Bears were off after that, ending the first quarter on a 12-0 run that gave them a 16-4 lead. The good times continued in the second. Kodiak built a 20-point cushion — its biggest lead in years — midway through the period. The lead grew to 23 points in the third quarter.
Palmer (2-12, 0-3) scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and trimmed the deficit to 51-38. That was when Claridge reminded her players to be patient on offense. The Moose didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.
“The kids had fun, which is huge,” Claridge said. “Winning is fun, and they played well. This is a huge confidence boost.”
BEARS 57, MOOSE 43
Palmer 4 18 8 13 - 43
Kodiak 16 22 13 6 - 57
Palmer (43) - Huckabay 6 1-4 13, Lane 1 0-0 2, Arreola 3 1-2 8, Belk 1 0-3 2, Christiansen 6 0-2 12, Hephner 1 0-0 2, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Wilson 0 0-2 0, Downey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-13 43.
Kodiak (57) - Arevalo 9 1-2 19, Sanchez 3 0-0 6, Blanco 1 2-4 4, Holland 5 2-3 15, Nero 0 0-2 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 4 3-5 11, Arbues 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-18 57.
3-point goals: Palmer 2 (Arreola, Pettit); Kodiak 3 (Holland 3). Fouls: Palmer 18, Kodiak 14. Fouled out: Arreola.
