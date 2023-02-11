Hoops

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak's Avie Arevalo passes the ball during a high school basketball against Palmer Friday at Kodiak High School. 

In the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Palmer, Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge told her players to slow down. More than once. 

It was a situation none of the girls on the court had ever been in - ahead by double-digits in a Northern Lights Conference basketball game. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.