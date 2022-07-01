The Napoleon River Bandits struck for solo runs in the first, third and sixth innings of Thursday’s American Legion baseball championship game of the Bill Miller/Lance Coz Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament to defeat host Kenai a 3-0.
The Kodiak duo of Hunter Williams and Malachi Olson accounted for three of Kenai’s seven hits.
Williams started in centerfield and banged out two hits — both singles. Olson pinch hit and singled in his only at-bat.
Soldotna’s Atticus Gibson started for Kenai and allowed only two runs on five hits in four innings while fanning three and walking two.
Napoleon’s pitcher struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
On Tuesday, Kenai (10-8) plays Service in a league/nonleague doubleheader in Anchorage.
