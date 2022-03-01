Kodiak’s Carly Glover is a Midwest College Hockey champion.
Glover and Liberty University women’s hockey team three-peated as WMCH champions by defeating Midland University 4-0 in Sunday’s championship game.
The victory upped Liberty’s program-best win streak to 37 games as the Flames now set their sights on a fourth consecutive ACHA Division I National Championship title. That tournament begins March 18 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Glover netted a goal in the championship match when her shorthanded score put Liberty up 2-0 in the second period. It was her 16th goal of the season.
Liberty (22-0) topped Maryville University 6-1 in a Saturday semifinal.
INDOOR TRACK
In a closely contested men’s mile race at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, Black Hills State University’s Keith Osowski placed eight Saturday in Gunnison, Colorado.
Osowski, a senior, finished in 4 minutes, 22.27 seconds, as the top nine finishers were separated by five seconds. Colorado School of Mines’ Luke Julian grabbed first in 4:17.89.
Osowski, a 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School, had already produced an NCAA Division II provisional time when he went a personal-best 4:09.20 earlier this season at the Jason Deli Icabod Invitational.
Osowski will find out today if he qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.
WOMEN’S
WRESTLING
Eastern Oregon University’s Krystal Fabricante suffered three losses and finished sixth at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships Sunday in Great Falls, Montana.
The Kodiak star was pinned by Southern Oregon’s Emily Se (0:48) and Menlo College’s Louisa Schwab (2:17) and lost to Life Pacific’s Samantha Barragan 10-0.
Fabricante’s opponents in the 136-pound bracket had a combined record of 64-19. The Eastern Oregon senior finished with a 5-12 record.
