Hunter Williams had never cried on a baseball field until Thursday.
They were tears of joy.
Williams’ pitching and hitting heroics pushed Kodiak to a 4-3 upset over defending state champion Palmer in the opening round of the Division II State Championships at Wasilla High School.
The junior’s hard single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh brought in Alex Holland for the winning run in a game that had all the ebbs and flows of a championship bout.
“That was dynamite,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said about Williams’ performance.
Williams’ game-winner puts Kodiak (10-11) a victory away from reaching the DII title game for a second consecutive season. The Bears play Petersburg — an 18-9 winner over Monroe — at 6:30 p.m. today.
“I don’t cry, but after I hit that, I cried,” Williams said. “I have never wanted to win a game so bad.”
The rematch of the title game of the 2021 Division II State Baseball Championships did not disappoint.
And this time, Kodiak came out ahead and snapped a four-game losing skid to Southcentral Conference foe Palmer.
Both teams left it all out on the field with their all-conference pitchers on the mound.
The Moose turned to Landon Guggenmos in the fifth after Gabriel Jaime pitched 3 2/3 effective innings. And Fox rode Williams to the finish.
“You got to play to win, and you got to bring your best guys in,” Fox said. “We were both in it to win.”
Williams is no stranger to state heroics.
In last season’s opening-round extra-inning victory over Homer, he pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Jace Crall.
The junior’s performance on Thursday was even better.
He held a good-hitting Palmer team to four hits while striking out five. All three runs that Palmer scored were unearned. He fanned five and walked none.
“I gave our team a reason to have hope, and they gave me a reason to have hope myself,” Williams said.
After Palmer took a 3-2 lead in the third, Williams turned it up a notch. He retired the Moose in order in the fifth, pumped a fastball by Coby Duncan to end the sixth with runners on second and third, and finished the seventh by picking off Landon Kitzman at second on a 1-6-5 rundown.
Kodiak players ran off the field when third baseman Nate Baker chased down Kitzman for the tag out.
“I’ve never seen him (Nate) run that fast before,” Fox said. “He sought that out and knew he had to get it ... he got cleated and sliced his finger open on the tag. He gave it his all.”
Holland matched Baker’s speed in the bottom of the seventh. He legged out a swinging bunt down the third-base line to begin the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Christian Rockenbach.
That set up Williams, who laced Guggenmos’ 1-1 offering back up the middle. Teammates dogpiled Williams in the middle of the diamond.
“I put it in play wherever I could. I was trying to hit it to the right side, and it got through,” Williams said.
The victory would not have happened without Holland, who reached base four times, scored three runs and tripled in the third. The junior leadoff hitter had two of Kodiak’s six hits and made a spectacular catch in centerfield in the seventh.
This came after Holland gave Fox a scare in Tuesday’s practice when he stepped on a ball and rolled his ankle.
“If he wasn’t playing in that game, we would have been hurting,” Fox said.
Palmer opened the scoring when Stuart McQuillin led off the game with a single and scored on a passed ball.
Kodiak answered right back with Williams unleashing a run-scoring double, followed by a Nate Baker RBI-triple.
Palmer retook the lead in the third when McQuillin scored on a groundout and Kutzman on a wild pitch.
That was all Palmer — the SCC champs — would get.
Kodiak now faces Petersburg for the first-ever time on the diamond. The Vikings — the only member of the Southeast Conference played only Division I teams Juneau, Ketchikan, Thunder Mountain and Sitka during a 1-11 regular season.
SCOREBOARD
Thursday
Petersburg 19, Monroe 6
North Pole 7, Kenai 3
Soldotna 15, Grace Christian 1
Kodiak 4, Palmer 3
Friday
11:30 a.m. — Kenai vs. Grace Christian
1:30 p.m. — Palmer vs. Monroe
4 p.m. — North Pole vs. Soldotna
6:30 p.m. — Petersburg vs. Kodiak
Saturday
10 a.m. — Fourth/sixth-place game
12:30 p.m. — Third/fifth-place game
3 p.m. — Championship game
